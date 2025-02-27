or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gene Hackman
OK LogoNEWS

Gene Hackman's Neighbor Demanded Welfare Check Before Police Discovered Actor and His Wife's Bodies in New Mexico Home

Photo of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa.
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa and their pet dog were found dead in their home on February 26.

By:

Feb. 27 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

It turns out police only discovered the bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, after their neighbor called law enforcement to express concerns about their health.

Following news of the Oscar winner and his wife's shocking deaths at ages 95 and 63, respectively, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office revealed to a local news station that a nearby resident dialed police asking officers to carry out a welfare check.

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman
Source: mega

The Oscar winner was 95 at the time of his passing.

Article continues below advertisement

The call from Hackman and Arakawa's neighbor asking police to visit an address on Hyde Park's Old Sunset Trail in New Mexico came in around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, "Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, and a dog were found deceased," the county sheriff’s public information officer, Denise Womack-Avila, revealed in a statement to another news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman betsy arakawa
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who was 63, tied the knot in 1991.

Article continues below advertisement

"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however, the exact cause of death has not been determined," Womack-Avila noted.

The couple's bodies were not formally identified until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, February 27. Hackman and Arakawa's beloved pet dog was also unfortunately found dead at the scene.

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's daughter believes her dad and his wife may have died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

MORE ON:
Gene Hackman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

According to the second news station, there is "an active and ongoing investigation" into The French Connection actor and the classical pianist's passings.

Meanwhile, a third news publication spoke to Gene's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, who confessed her family's belief that carbon monoxide poisoning may have been what lead to her father and Arakawa losing their lives.

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman in french connection
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa lived in their New Mexico home since the actor retired in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth additionally confirmed no signs of foul play were found at the scene, as OK! previously reported.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, however, said deputies have not ruled out any possible causes of death at this time and reiterated that the investigation is still ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement

The sheriff's office did seem to think toxic fumes were a strong possibility though, as the fire department and a gas company did an initial check of the property to make sure nothing in the air could cause harm officers before they conducted their welfare check.

After providing insight on the carbon monoxide inkling, Elizabeth reflected on her famous father's final years.

Article continues below advertisement

His daughter opened up about how Gene and Betsy had lived together in their New Mexico home since the Unforgiven actor retired in 2004.

Elizabeth recalled how her dad spent the remainder of his years after Hollywood painting, while revealing his favorite film: The French Connection.

New Mexico news station KOB 4 learned of a neighbor calling in for a welfare check, while NBC News revealed an "ongoing investigation" into the celebrities' deaths.TMZ spoke to Gene's daughter about potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.