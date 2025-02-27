Gene Hackman's Neighbor Demanded Welfare Check Before Police Discovered Actor and His Wife's Bodies in New Mexico Home
It turns out police only discovered the bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, after their neighbor called law enforcement to express concerns about their health.
Following news of the Oscar winner and his wife's shocking deaths at ages 95 and 63, respectively, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office revealed to a local news station that a nearby resident dialed police asking officers to carry out a welfare check.
The call from Hackman and Arakawa's neighbor asking police to visit an address on Hyde Park's Old Sunset Trail in New Mexico came in around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Upon arrival, "Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, and a dog were found deceased," the county sheriff’s public information officer, Denise Womack-Avila, revealed in a statement to another news outlet.
"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however, the exact cause of death has not been determined," Womack-Avila noted.
The couple's bodies were not formally identified until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, February 27. Hackman and Arakawa's beloved pet dog was also unfortunately found dead at the scene.
According to the second news station, there is "an active and ongoing investigation" into The French Connection actor and the classical pianist's passings.
Meanwhile, a third news publication spoke to Gene's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, who confessed her family's belief that carbon monoxide poisoning may have been what lead to her father and Arakawa losing their lives.
Elizabeth additionally confirmed no signs of foul play were found at the scene, as OK! previously reported.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, however, said deputies have not ruled out any possible causes of death at this time and reiterated that the investigation is still ongoing.
The sheriff's office did seem to think toxic fumes were a strong possibility though, as the fire department and a gas company did an initial check of the property to make sure nothing in the air could cause harm officers before they conducted their welfare check.
After providing insight on the carbon monoxide inkling, Elizabeth reflected on her famous father's final years.
His daughter opened up about how Gene and Betsy had lived together in their New Mexico home since the Unforgiven actor retired in 2004.
Elizabeth recalled how her dad spent the remainder of his years after Hollywood painting, while revealing his favorite film: The French Connection.