'Dog Lover' and Beloved Hollywood Actor Gene Hackman Mourned by Animal Rescue, Inc. Following His Tragic Death
In the wake of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s shocking deaths, the animal shelter they adopted a dog from posted a tribute on Facebook.
“We are mourning the passing of our most famous adopter Gene Hackman,” Animal Rescue, Inc. shared. “He was an amazing actor and dog lover.”
They attached an article from The Mail entitled, “Gene Hackman was an animal lover who would do anything for dogs.”
Back in 2024, Animal Rescue, Inc. took to their social media to celebrate the actor's big day. “Happy 94th birthday to our most famous adopter Gene Hackman!!” they wrote in a post. “While filming The Replacements in Baltimore in 1999, two stray dogs wandered onto the movie set. Both dogs were transported to us via limousine and the Hackmans came up the following week and adopted one of them. #adoptdontshop.”
As OK! reported, Hackman, Arakawa and one of their three dogs were found dead on February 26. While no cause of death has been determined as of yet, his daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman confirmed she believes carbon monoxide poisoning may have played a part. She also stated there were no signs of foul play.
While details have been scarce, Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed to TMZ Gene and Betsy had been dead for “at least a day” by the time their bodies were found.
After deputies arrived at the home, they applied for a warrant so they could do a more detailed search. Adan explained this is customary in these types of situations. While he stated no visible trauma was discovered, the sheriff insisted nothing is being ruled out yet — specifically, the couple may have been victims of a double homicide, accidental death, suicide or natural causes.
As OK! shared, the Bonnie and Clyde star was confirmed dead in the early hours of February 27.
“We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time," a statement from Adan said at the time.
After leaving Hollywood for good in 2004, Gene spent his retired years painting and writing historical fiction books. As for why he left acting, he told Reuters it was a “very stressful” business.
“The compromises that you have to make in films are just part of the beast and it had gotten to a point where I just didn't feel like I wanted to do it any more," he continued.