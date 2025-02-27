'Dog Lover' and Beloved Hollywood Actor Gene Hackman Mourned by Animal Rescue, Inc. Following His Tragic Death

In the wake of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa ’s shocking deaths , the animal shelter they adopted a dog from posted a tribute on Facebook.

“We are mourning the passing of our most famous adopter Gene Hackman,” Animal Rescue, Inc. shared. “He was an amazing actor and dog lover.”

They attached an article from The Mail entitled, “Gene Hackman was an animal lover who would do anything for dogs.”

Back in 2024, Animal Rescue, Inc. took to their social media to celebrate the actor's big day. “Happy 94th birthday to our most famous adopter Gene Hackman!!” they wrote in a post. “While filming The Replacements in Baltimore in 1999, two stray dogs wandered onto the movie set. Both dogs were transported to us via limousine and the Hackmans came up the following week and adopted one of them. #adoptdontshop.”