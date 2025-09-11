George Clooney Asks 'Strict Parent' Julia Roberts for Child-Rearing Advice Since She Raised 3 'Great Kids'
George Clooney may be at the top of his game in the acting world, but the movie star admitted he has a lot to learn when it comes to raising his and wife Amal's 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
Fortunately, the Oscar winner has pal Julia Roberts to turn to for advice.
George and Amal Clooney Struggle With Kids' Screen Time
In a chat for 72 Magazine — which was obtained by another news outlet — Amal told the Pretty Woman lead that she struggles when it comes to social media.
George chimed in to say, "I’m not on any of them, but only because I find that my life is so much simpler without doing it. But I worry about kids. I worry about my kids, obviously. And I was wondering if you worry about that, which is the value system."
"I’m worried about my kids; we keep them off the internet as much as we can," the dad-of-two shared. "But, you know, some of their homework is done on a computer. And they do like to watch a good Snoopy movie and things like that."
"But I wonder what your version of it is," he said to Julia. "Did you limit their access to it or did you just talk it through?"
Julia Roberts Admits She Was One of the 'Stricter Parents'
"I think they were, for sure, some of the last kids in their peer groups to get phones and stuff like that," the actress replied. "When they were younger, certainly, Danny [Moder] and I would have been considered some of the stricter parents. Not like we’re laying down the law, but these are the rules and they don’t change. Here’s the boundary of your life and it does not shift."
The actress, who has Henry, 18, and 20-year-old twins Phineas and Hazel, also noted the kids "don’t ask me and get an answer and then go ask dad and get a different answer. That doesn’t happen. It will never happen."
"I think that is what creates the stability that then allows them to feel secure because you know there is this fixed world of love and safety that exists unconditionally," the mother-of-three explained.
"We all want our kids to grow up with values. This is what we want as parents," the Homecoming alum continued. "I think part of it is just Danny and I are definitely aligned in our core values and always have been. And I think when kids are little, kids only know what you let them know. I can’t even tell you how old my kids probably were when they really understood my place in a work world.”
George complimented Julia and her spouse, noting they have such "great kids."
"It’s just so much fun watching them around you," the Casamigos co-founder raved. "They’ve got your back. You’ve got their back."