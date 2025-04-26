Julia Roberts and Danny Moder 'Prioritize Date Nights and Quality Time' as Their Kids Get Older: They're 'Focusing on Their Marriage Again'
Now that their kids are all grown up, Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder have more time to rediscover and establish their relationship as a married couple.
Roberts and Moder, who reportedly hit a series of rough patches in their 19 years of marriage, are making the most out of their time together now that their kids are leaving the nest.
“They’re getting a chance to focus on their marriage again. They’ve made it a priority to plan date nights and spend more quality time together as a couple,” an insider revealed to In Touch.
The couple, married for nearly 23 years, earlier made a rare appearance with their son Henry Moder at the preview of George Clooney’s Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck, on April 1, throwing their full support for one of Julia's closest friends.
"She had basically stepped out of the spotlight in the past few years — and it’s especially unusual that Danny and Henry were with her at such a public event," an insider shared.
Julia and Danny met at the set of The Mexican and got married in 2002, and worked together in different projects throughout the years.
The solid, 21 years of marriage didn’t stop divorce rumors leaking out, but the couple remained determined to show the world that their love lasts.
Recently, Pretty Woman star shimmied away from the spotlight for a few years, reportedly to spend time with her husband and kids.
Now that Julia and Danny’s twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, are off to college at 20 and their youngest Henry is 17, the longtime couple have more time with each other — and they are making their most out of it.
"By the time I had a husband and children, I had been working [in Hollywood] for 18 years," the 57-year-old actress candidly revealed to British Vogue in 2024.
She added: "To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time."