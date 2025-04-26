Julia Roberts and Danny Moder 'Prioritize Date Nights and Quality Time' as Their Kids Get Older: They're 'Focusing on Their Marriage Again'

Now that their kids are all grown up, Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder have more time to rediscover and establish their relationship as a married couple.

Roberts and Moder, who reportedly hit a series of rough patches in their 19 years of marriage, are making the most out of their time together now that their kids are leaving the nest.

“They’re getting a chance to focus on their marriage again. They’ve made it a priority to plan date nights and spend more quality time together as a couple,” an insider revealed to In Touch.