Julia Roberts Makes Rare Public Appearance by Supporting George Clooney’s Broadway Debut Alongside Husband and 17-Year-Old Son

With a friendship that has stood the test of time, it's no surprise Julia showed up to cheer on George, 63, as he takes on the role of Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Reflecting on their long-time camaraderie during a 2022 interview, George exclaimed, "This was just easy," when recalling how their friendship blossomed on the set of Ocean’s Eleven.

"That’s how it felt with George," Julia chimed in. "You just kind of go, 'All right' … He’s one of my people now."

Their bond clearly transcends the screen, as George remarked on Julia's unwavering qualities, stating, “the thing about Julia, one of the many great qualities, is she is consistent in her loyalty and in her friendship and in her kindness."