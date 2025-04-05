Julia Roberts Makes Rare Public Appearance by Supporting George Clooney’s Broadway Debut Alongside Husband and 17-Year-Old Son
Julia Roberts, her husband and their son, made a rare public appearance in New York City to show support for her pal George Clooney’s Broadway debut.
The beloved Academy Award-winning actress, 57, showed up at the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, April 1, to show her friend some love, bringing along her husband, Danny Moder, and their youngest son, Henry Moder!
Based on a video by Daily Mail, the Pretty Woman star turned heads in a chic long black coat paired with sleek black slacks and matching heels. Sporting her signature curls and stylish eyeglasses, she greeted adoring fans with a warm smile as she made her entrance.
Danny, 56, kept it casual yet stylish in a black pullover sweater, brown pants, and trendy brown Chelsea boots. The cinematographer slung his coat over one arm, showing off his cool demeanor. Their son, 17-year-old Henry, rocked a laid-back vibe in loose-fitting jeans, a fiery red leather jacket and crisp white sneakers.
With a friendship that has stood the test of time, it's no surprise Julia showed up to cheer on George, 63, as he takes on the role of Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck.
Reflecting on their long-time camaraderie during a 2022 interview, George exclaimed, "This was just easy," when recalling how their friendship blossomed on the set of Ocean’s Eleven.
"That’s how it felt with George," Julia chimed in. "You just kind of go, 'All right' … He’s one of my people now."
Their bond clearly transcends the screen, as George remarked on Julia's unwavering qualities, stating, “the thing about Julia, one of the many great qualities, is she is consistent in her loyalty and in her friendship and in her kindness."
- Julia Roberts Worried Her 'Adrenaline Junkie' Hubby Danny Moder Is Encouraging Their Kids To Take 'Needless Risks,' Spills Source
- George Clooney's Heartwarming Transformation: How Amal and Their Twins Are Shaping His New Life
- George Clooney Is the 'Happiest He's Ever Been' After Making His Broadway Debut: 'He Feels Like Every Dream Has Come True'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the spirit of the evening, the Wolfs actor was later seen signing autographs and greeting eager fans outside the theater while Julia and her family made their exit. The Hollywood heartthrobs are not just colleagues; they’re family — Julia affectionately refers to herself as "Aunt Juju" to George's two little ones, Alexander and Ella, 7.
George has recently taken residence in NYC with his wife Amal and their children for this career-defining role, even dying his hair a stunning shade of brown for the occasion.
As for Julia, she and Danny are also the proud parents of 20-year-old twins, Phinneas and Hazel Moder, with the family going under the radar for a while now.
Reflecting on motherhood in an October 2022 Today appearance, she candidly admitted, "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it… And sometimes I’ve just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"