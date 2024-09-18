George Clooney Hits Back at Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Blasted Him as a 'Fake Movie Actor' Who Should 'Get Out of Politics': 'I Will If He Does'
George Clooney is brushing off Donald Trump's previous insult in which he blasted him as a "fake movie actor" who should "get out of politics and go back to television" after the Ocean's Eleven alum wrote a scathing op-ed about President Joe Biden earlier this year.
When asked about the incident, the 63-year-old told Jimmy Kimmel on the Tuesday, September 17, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “You know, I will if he does. That’s a trade-off I’d do."
Clooney then touched upon the article he wrote for The New York Times, saying: “You have to understand that by doing this, you’re not just going after Trump, you’re potentially influencing the future of the nation.”
However, he still praised the president. “Biden did something really extraordinary," he added of the 81-year-old for dropping out of the race in July.
As OK! previously reported, the Perfect Storm alum called for Biden to no longer run for president, as he wanted the best chance at beating Trump, 78, in the 2024 election.
“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” Clooney wrote. “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”
“We are not going to win in November with this president," he declared. “This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly. The dam has broken. We can put our heads in the sand and pray for a miracle in November, or we can speak the truth. I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can.”
After the 2024 debate between Trump and Biden, people were concerned about the latter's mental fitness, prompting people to question if it was a smart move to have him continue run the country.
Clooney wasn't the only person who told Biden to step down, as other Democrats and celebrities echoed a similar sentiment.
Fortunately, Biden stepped aside and endorsed VP Kamala Harris for president.
"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he wrote. "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."