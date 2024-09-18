George Clooney Hits Back at Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Blasted Him as a 'Fake Movie Actor' Who Should 'Get Out of Politics': 'I Will If He Does'

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” Clooney wrote. “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

“We are not going to win in November with this president," he declared. “This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly. The dam has broken. We can put our heads in the sand and pray for a miracle in November, or we can speak the truth. I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can.”