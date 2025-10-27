George Clooney's 'Blood Boiling' Over Claim in Virginia Giuffre's Heartbreaking Posthumous Memoir She Performed a Bathroom S-- Act on the A-Lister
Oct. 27 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
George Clooney has been left "absolutely furious" over claims in Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir that Ghislaine Maxwell once boasted of performing a s-- act on him during a Hollywood party, according to sources close to the actor.
The 64-year-old Ocean's Eleven star is said to have been "boiling with anger" at what friends describe as a "grotesque fabrication."
The allegation appears in Giuffre's book Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, published earlier this month following her death from suicide at 41 in April.
In the memoir, Giuffre recalls Maxwell allegedly telling her she had taken Clooney into a bathroom during a social event and performed a sexual act on him.
Clooney's representatives declined to comment officially, but a Hollywood associate said: "George's blood was boiling when he heard what had been written. He has never met Ghislaine Maxwell in his life, and he's horrified his name has been dragged into this."
Giuffre, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking ring, was recruited as a teenager by Maxwell, who promised her a job as a masseuse before she was forced into sexual encounters with Epstein's powerful friends.
Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for s---trafficking minors.
His madam and fixer Maxwell, now 63, was convicted in 2021 of child s---trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence in a Florida federal facility.
Giuffre's newly released memoir expands on her decade-long fight to expose the pair's abuse network.
Giuffre said Maxwell "was proud of being close to the rich and powerful, especially the ones every woman wanted to meet."
According to a publishing source involved with Nobody's Girl, the book had been largely completed before Giuffre's death and was released "as she left it – raw, painful, and without legal varnish."
The source said: "Virginia wanted her truth on the record, no matter how uncomfortable it made people."
Friends of Clooney insist the actor, who is married to international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 47, had "zero involvement" with either Epstein or Maxwell.
"George's entire reaction has been disbelief and anger," a longtime associate said. "He understands that Virginia suffered enormously, but to have this falsehood attached to his name is devastating."
Giuffre's book also revisits her well-known allegations against Prince Andrew, 65, asserting she was trafficked to the royal on three occasions when she was 17.
She previously settled a civil lawsuit with Andrew in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.
"He believed having s-- with me was his birthright," Giuffre writes in one passage, restating claims that have long haunted the Duke of York.
Beyond the celebrity names, the memoir recounts the psychological and physical control Epstein and Maxwell exerted over young women in their orbit. Giuffre describes being "broken down step by step until I believed I was nothing more than what they told me to be."
She wrote of "years of fear and humiliation" and said she found strength only after escaping the pair's influence at 19.
After rebuilding her life, Giuffre became a prominent advocate for victims of sexual abuse, founding the non-profit Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR) to help sexual abuse survivors.
In one of her final messages, included at the end of the memoir, she wrote: "I believe my story can help others find their voice, even when the world tries to silence them."
For Clooney, friends say the fallout from the claim has been "deeply distressing."
One insider said: "He's angry not just for himself but for his family. He wants to make clear he had no connection whatsoever to these people. It's a disgusting lie – and he won't let it stand."