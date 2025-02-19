George Clooney Jokes About 'Storming the Capitol' After Donald Trump's Return to the White House: 'This Is Democracy'
George Clooney sarcastically called being a Democrat "nothing but fun" while chatting about Donald Trump being back in office.
The Academy Award winner brought up how he didn't know what he was supposed to do after he helped push former President Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential election.
During a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host and his guest avoided naming Trump outright but referred to him as the "elephant always in the room."
"I have lost a lot of elections. The first time I voted, it was 1980. I was a Carter guy, and Reagan won. I lost to some Bushes, and I won with some Clintons and Obamas, and I lost — you know, this is democracy and this is how it works," Clooney explained.
"How did it go this time for you? I forgot who you were supporting," Colbert joked.
The Ocean's Eleven actor made waves in the 2024 presidential election because he wrote and published an op-ed pushing then-President Biden to drop his reelection campaign. Clooney was one of the earliest to begin pushing for Biden to be replaced, and the filmmaker went on to eventually endorse then-Vice President Kamala Harris to take on the GOP nominee.
"What am I supposed to do, storm the f------ Capitol? You know, it didn’t work out. That is what happens," Clooney told Colbert on Tuesday, February 18.
The O' Brother Where Art Thou star went on to wish the current president well.
"Good for you," he told Trump. "I hope you do well because our country needs it, and we’ll meet you in three and a half years and see where we go next. That’s part of the thing."
As OK! previously reported, Clooney allegedly felt abandoned by Barack Obama, who reportedly pushed Clooney to speak out on Biden's mental fitness.
"George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals," an insider previously dished to a news outlet.
"Obama and Clooney have been tight for years, and George became Barack's surrogate, leading the charge for Joe to step away," the insider continued. "Barack knew he would look like a traitor if he publicly called for Joe to be cut loose. And now, he's trying to walk away from it all."
Clooney's passionate essay pointed out Biden's poor performance at the June presidential debate and claimed Biden could not win against Trump.
"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010," he wrote. "He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate ... We are not going to win in November with this president."
Biden eventually dropped out of the race. However, Trump still went on to defeat former VP Harris and retake the White House.