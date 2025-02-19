George Clooney Jokes About 'Storming the Capitol' After Donald Trump's Return to the White House: 'This Is Democracy'

During a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host and his guest avoided naming Trump outright but referred to him as the "elephant always in the room."

"I have lost a lot of elections. The first time I voted, it was 1980. I was a Carter guy, and Reagan won. I lost to some Bushes, and I won with some Clintons and Obamas, and I lost — you know, this is democracy and this is how it works," Clooney explained.

"How did it go this time for you? I forgot who you were supporting," Colbert joked.

The Ocean's Eleven actor made waves in the 2024 presidential election because he wrote and published an op-ed pushing then-President Biden to drop his reelection campaign. Clooney was one of the earliest to begin pushing for Biden to be replaced, and the filmmaker went on to eventually endorse then-Vice President Kamala Harris to take on the GOP nominee.

"What am I supposed to do, storm the f------ Capitol? You know, it didn’t work out. That is what happens," Clooney told Colbert on Tuesday, February 18.