George Clooney All Smiles on Red Carpet After Being Shockingly Dragged Into Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: Photos

George Clooney didn't let recent bombshell headlines stop him from stepping out to the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Jay Kelly. The famed actor looked dapper as he arrived at the Egyptian Theater alongside Adam Sandler, Riley Keough and other A-list cast members ahead of the comedic drama hitting theaters on Friday, November 14. The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 5. Clooney appeared unbothered despite being dragged into ongoing scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell just two weeks prior.

Source: MEGA George Clooney stars as Jay Kelly in a new comedy movie of the same name.

In photos obtained by OK!, Clooney could be seen wearing a navy suit and sported his signature salt-and-pepper hairdo. While on the red carpet, the Ocean's Eleven star spoke to Entertainment Tonight about whether he wants his and wife Amal Clooney's twins — Alexander and Ella, 8 — to follow in his footsteps career-wise.

George Clooney Doesn't Want His Kids in Film Industry

Source: MEGA George Clooney appeared in good spirits on the red carpet.

"They actually don't know what I do for a living yet. No, not really," George admitted with a laugh, noting it was his own choice not to have his children star in the film despite some of his costars' kids landing roles. Instead, George would rather the twins take after their mom — a renowned human rights and international law lawyer. "I hope. My God, a lawyer? That'd be amazing," he expressed. "You know, my son went to Halloween dressed as Batman, and I was like, 'You know, I was Batman.' And he was like, 'Not really.' And I was like, 'You have no idea how right you are.'"

Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Bragged About Performing Sexual Act on George Clooney

Source: MEGA A bombshell claim was recently exposed involving George Clooney and Jeffrey Epstein.

George's red carpet appearance comes after his name was shockingly mentioned in late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl. In the bombshell book, Virginia claimed Ghislaine dramatically bragged about a sexual encounter with the award-winning actor. "Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know," Virginia, who died by suicide in April, noted.

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly bragged about performing a sexual act on George Clooney.