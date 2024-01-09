'A Force of Nature': George Clooney Gushes Over Wife Amal After 9 Years of Marriage
George Clooney is still head over heels for Amal!
During a recent interview on the U.K. show Lorraine, The Descendants actor, 62, was asked if he attended The Fashion Awards by Pandora where his spouse, 45, made quite the splash with her appearance.
"Do I look like I was at a fashion award?" George laughed at the question before making it an opportunity to applaud Amal. "If I'm in a picture with my wife, they do cut me out. No, I wasn't there, I sadly missed the fashion awards, which really cuts me there [points to his heart]."
"They always say, 'George was nice enough to hold the umbrella for his gorgeous wife.' She is a force of nature and so homely, but we do what we can, we survive," the Hollywood hunk said.
George never misses an opportunity to put the human rights attorney on a pedestal. "She cleans up," the proud husband joked in a recent interview.
"I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times," he continued of posing next to Amal, whom he wed in 2014.
After nine years as man and wife, the duo, who share 6-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, are still completely crazy for each other.
"They are more in love than ever, and they can't picture their lives with anyone else," the insider explained. "They've formed a real partnership, taking turns with taking the kids to activities and preparing their [meals]."
Over the summer, the power couple spent most of their days basking in quality time with their kiddos at their lavish Lake Cuomo estate.
"The twins [have loved] their summer. They take boat rides, do water sports, and have a small group of friends they have playdates with," the insider noted.
"Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but she and George really tried to do life the 'European way' and take August off work," the source said of their routine.
George and Amal's happy family life together has completely defied all odds for the former bachelor.
"Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last," he exclaimed in an interview in last year about their big milestone. "Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for. There's just not a downside to her."