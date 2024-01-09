'A Force of Nature': George Clooney Gushes Over Wife Amal After 9 Years of Marriage

"Do I look like I was at a fashion award?" George laughed at the question before making it an opportunity to applaud Amal. "If I'm in a picture with my wife, they do cut me out. No, I wasn't there, I sadly missed the fashion awards, which really cuts me there [points to his heart]."

"They always say, 'George was nice enough to hold the umbrella for his gorgeous wife.' She is a force of nature and so homely, but we do what we can, we survive," the Hollywood hunk said.