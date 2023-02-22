OK Magazine
Amal Clooney Exudes Glamour As She Steps Out In New York To Visit Husband George Clooney On Set

amal george pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 21 2023

Amal Clooney is one supportive wife!

The human rights attorney stepped out in New York City on Sunday, February 19, to visit her husband, George Clooney, on the set of his upcoming film Wolves.

amal george
Source: mega

The lawyer cut a glamorous figure in a cream mini dress, tailored black and white spotted coat and carried a large leather bag as she made her way out of The Mark hotel and into a car.

The power couple recently celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary — a milestone the former bachelor never thought he would achieve. "Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last," George joked in a recent interview. "Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for."

amal george
Source: mega

"There's just not a downside to her," the proud husband, who shares twins Alexander and Ella, 7, with Amal, gushed.

The statement was one echoed by the legal expert, who cannot believe the good fortune she found in George. “Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter," she spilled in an interview. “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance.”

MORE ON:
Amal Clooney
amal george
Source: mega

When it comes to their kiddos, the Oscar winner has no qualms about them ever getting into show business if they chose to. "They can do whatever they want," he said of his toddlers. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

"In my family, the rules were always 'Challenge people with power, defend people with less power.' And if you can do that, you've had a good life." George noted.

Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Amal in New York City.

