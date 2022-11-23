Todd & Julie Chrisley Showed 'No Remorse' For 'Extensive' Fraud Crimes: Celebrity Judge Rachel Juarez Declares

Zero remorse? While Todd and Julie Chrisley may have been shocked to learn their sentencing, celebrity Judge Rachel Juarez insisted that there is zero evidence that the reality star couple was unfairly targeted.

After Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced on Monday, November 21, to 12 and seven years behind bars, respectively, the star of the first-ever three-judge panel CBS show Hot Bench weighed in on the ruling.