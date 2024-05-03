OK Magazine
Exposed: Donald Trump Caught Lying About 'Horrible' Unemployment Rate in Baseless Rant

Source: mega
By:

May 3 2024, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

Another day, another baseless rant from Donald Trump.

The ex-president went on another tirade — this time, about the unemployment rate, but all of his facts were skewed.

"Thank you very much. They asked me to speak a little bit about the job numbers, and the job numbers just came out. They are horrible. I say that not happily. I say it very unhappily. The numbers are horrible. These people are destroying our country. This is another sign of it. You probably know before I did — the job numbers came out, they are really, really low. They are really bad. Our economy is bad, and now it's starting to show. You'll see, and it will only get worse. We're only going one way with the so-called leadership. There is no leadership," he said in the midst of his hush money trial in New York City.

Source: mega

Donald Trump was caught lying about the unemployment in a rant.

When Trump left office, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent, and now, under the Biden administration, it has been below 4 percent for 27 months.

Of course, people weighed in on Trump's antics. One person wrote, "Trump lost 2.9 million jobs. Biden added 15 million," while another asked: "Does this guy ever tell the truth about anything?"

A third person added, "We know that when he opens his mouth, he is lying. The only bad thing is how many believe him," while a fourth shared, "This man has to lie all day long!!! He does not know what Truth Means."

Source: mega

Donald Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial.

As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump has been caught in a lie.

Just a few weeks ago, the ex-president was called out for falsely claiming that "thousands" of his supporters were being "turned away" from protesting his hush money criminal trial.

Source: mega

Donald Trump frequently rants before he goes into court.

Michael Popok of the Meidas Touch Network went to the New York courthouse and saw very few protesters outside Trump's trial.

"BUSTED!!! ... There were only a handful there the first day and most of them were MAGA operatives," they wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Source: mega

Donald Trump is in a lot of legal trouble.

Trump also went on to attack New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who commented on his feelings about low supporter turnout.

He claimed she "falsely reported that I was disappointed with the crowds."

"No, I’m disappointed with Maggot and her lack of writing skill," he continued. "And that some of these many police aren’t being sent to Columbia and NYU to keep the schools open and the students safe."

