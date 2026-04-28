'Horrified' George Stephanopoulos Is 'Surprised' a WHCD Tragedy Hasn't Happened Before

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Journalist George Stephanopoulos said that while he was "horrified" by the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend, he was also "a little surprised" this hasn't happened before. The former White House Communications Director under President Bill Clinton told journalist Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM show that the event was a "rich target" because it crams thousands of people into the basement of the Washington Hilton, often including several people in the presidential line of succession at once. When Abrams asked him what made him so surprised, this was the first time someone tried to breach the dinner, Stephanopoulos answered, “Because it’s such a rich target. I would think somebody would have tried before. I don’t know how close they would have gotten.”

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Source: @DanAbrams/Youtube The gunman was apprehended on Saturday, April 25.

“You’ve got thousands, literally thousands of people crammed into the basement of the Washington Hilton…and we had six out of the top seven people on the president’s line of succession all in the same room at the same time,” Stephanopoulos explained. He cited the difficulty of navigating the area, noting that "anybody that's got any kind of profile or visibility" is often swarmed by members of the public allowed near the hotel or on the street outside.

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Source: MEGA The TV star said the event is 'pretty uncomfortable.'

The Good Morning America host admitted he stopped attending the dinner partly because of the uncomfortable environment and questioned whether the event should have taken place given the current political climate. “One of the reasons I stopped going is that for anybody that’s got any kind of profile or visibility, they let just people who have nothing to do with the dinner into the hotel, on the street outside. You can’t walk three feet without getting yelled at or asked for a selfie. So, it’s pretty uncomfortable.”

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Source: @DanAbrams/Youtube When asked if the dinner should be rescheduled as Trump promised, the host was reluctant to answer.

When asked if the dinner should be rescheduled as Trump promised, the host was reluctant to answer. “I’m probably the wrong person to ask,” Stephanopoulos said. “I don’t think that this dinner should have happened on Saturday night. I understand why it happened. I understand why news organizations decided to go. But this dinner is supposed to be a celebration of the First Amendment and those who uphold the First Amendment.”

Source: MEGA The TV host weighed in on the traumatic incident.