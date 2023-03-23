Gerard Piqué Declares He'll 'Keep Doing What I Want' After Allegedly Cheating On Ex Shakira: 'I'm Not Going To Spend Money Cleaning Up My Image'
Gerard Piqué isn't here for the haters after he and Shakira split in June 2022. Though there's been rumors the soccer player was unfaithful to the singer, 46, he declared he's in a good place with his new flame, Clara Chia Marti, 23.
"I keep doing what I want," he said in a new interview. "The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image."
"The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me. The rest isn't important to me. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I'm very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness," he continued.
The 36-year-old, who shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, also spoke out about why he's stayed quiet about his separation. "Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children," he said. "It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe recently revealed how she's solo.
"I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mom and dad under the same roof," she told Canal Estrellas. "You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvelous two children I have who fill me with love every day."
"I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own," she added.
The soccer player spoke with El Pais.