Shakira Gushes Her New Hit Is An 'Anthem For So Many Women' Following Gerard Piqué Cheating Scandal

"The thing with this song is it has become an anthem for so many women out there. I've had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me," Shakira candidly confessed, referring to her ugly breakup with soccer star Gerard Piqué.

The pair were together for over a decade before the 36-year-old cheated on the pop star, leading to the end of their relationship.

"It's been a healthy way to channel my emotions," the mom-of-two explained about her songwriting.