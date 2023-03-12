Shakira Gushes Her New Hit Is An 'Anthem For So Many Women' Following Gerard Piqué Cheating Scandal
Shakira opened up on her new song "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" and how it was inspired by her “very rough year" during her Friday, March 10, appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.
"The thing with this song is it has become an anthem for so many women out there. I've had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me," Shakira candidly confessed, referring to her ugly breakup with soccer star Gerard Piqué.
The pair were together for over a decade before the 36-year-old cheated on the pop star, leading to the end of their relationship.
"It's been a healthy way to channel my emotions," the mom-of-two explained about her songwriting.
"After we put out this song, I really felt like I don't even have fans out there. I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to,” Shakira gushed.
The 46-year-old added, "And you know, I did write the song for me."
"But also, I feel that it was meant to be — and probably for so many women out there that needed a forum, too, and a voice to represent them in so many ways," she continued of the emotional track.
- Shakira Spotted With Her Children In NYC After Ripping Apart Ex Gerard Piqué For Cheating On Her — See Photos
- Shakira Savagely Attacks Ex Gerard Piqué's New Girlfriend After Cheating Scandal: 'There Is A Place In Hell Reserved For Women Who Don't Support Other Women'
- Shakira Claims Cheating Ex Gerard Piqué Wants To 'Get Back Together' — But She's 'Not An Idiot': New Song Lyrics
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Shakira shares two children with her former flame — Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. On the show, the Colombian native revealed that her oldest son was actually the one who convinced her to work with Bizarrap on the new song.
"He told me, 'Mom, you've got to collaborate with Bizarrap. You have to get on a song with Bizarrap, because you guys are gonna be No. 1,'" she shared.
"And he sent a voice note to my manager, Jaime. 'You got to put my mom together with Bizarrap on a song because they're going to be No. 1,'" she added. "And he was right."