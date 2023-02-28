Shakira Savagely Attacks Ex Gerard Piqué's New Girlfriend After Cheating Scandal: 'There Is A Place On Hell Reserved For Women Who Don't Support Other Women'

Shakira did not hold back when talking about her split from Gerard Piqué. In a new interview, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 46, explained how her outlook has changed since being on her own.

"I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mom and dad under the same roof," she told Canal Estrellas. "You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvelous two children I have who fill me with love every day."