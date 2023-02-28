Shakira Savagely Attacks Ex Gerard Piqué's New Girlfriend After Cheating Scandal: 'There Is A Place On Hell Reserved For Women Who Don't Support Other Women'
Shakira did not hold back when talking about her split from Gerard Piqué. In a new interview, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 46, explained how her outlook has changed since being on her own.
"I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mom and dad under the same roof," she told Canal Estrellas. "You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvelous two children I have who fill me with love every day."
"I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own," she added.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, who shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with the soccer star, 36, knew something was going on in her relationship when jam was missing from the fridge, as her ex and sons don't like the condiment.
The athlete then moved on with a much younger girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, 23.
“There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” she declared. “When a woman has to face life’s battles, she comes out stronger."
- Shakira Claims Cheating Ex Gerard Piqué Wants To 'Get Back Together' — But She's 'Not An Idiot': New Song Lyrics
- Snubbed! Diehard Shakira Fan Refuses To Let Singer's Unfaithful Ex Gerard Piqué & His New Girlfriend Dine At Barcelona Restaurant
- Shakira Sings Along To Hit Song 'Kill My Ex' After Split From Gerard Piqué
"That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want," she said of the separation. "There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again, and also be an example to my children."
"Paradoxically, I feel complete because I depend on myself and I have two children who depend on me and that means I have to be stronger than a lioness," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former flames split in June. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” the duo said in a joint statement at the time.