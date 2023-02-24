Shakira Claims Cheating Ex Gerard Piqué Wants To 'Get Back Together' — But She's 'Not An Idiot': New Song Lyrics
Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" — and neither does her hurting heart.
In the Latin artist's latest song with Karol G, titled "TQG," Shakira candidly opened up about the pain her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué inflicted on her when he unfaithfully left her for a much younger lady.
Shakira's hot new single revealed a bombshell claim that Piqué tried to "get back together," except she's "not an idiot" and would never again fall for the father of their children's foolish ways.
"If you know that I do not repeat my mistakes, tell your new baby that I don’t compete for men," the 46-year-old's loosely translated song lyrics stated.
"Seeing you with the new one hurt me," Shakira sang of Piqué's girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí. "But I’m now focusing on me. What we lived, I forgot, and that’s what has offended you."
After the former flames announced their split in June 2022 after 11 years together, Shakira announced she would be moving with their sons — Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — to Miami following the finalization of the parents' custody agreement.
"You are no longer welcome here, and what your girlfriend threw at me, that doesn’t annoy me or make me laugh," the catchy melody continued.
Both Karol G and the "Waka Waka" vocalist accused their exes of still "liking" their photos, seemingly on social media, even after their relationship's demise.
The stunning duo confirmed they won't be caught falling for their former lovers' silly little games, however, as Shakira chanted: "You left and I got triple M: Much hotter, much tougher, much lighter."
This isn't the first time Shakira has slammed both Piqué and Martí. The Columbian singer recently dropped another iconic song in collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, "BZRP Music Session #53," that completely called out her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend for being half Shakira's age.
"I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old's] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio," the jaw-dropping lyrics stated.