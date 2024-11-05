The Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Admits She Didn't Really 'Know' Estranged Husband Gerry Turner When They Married: 'That's All I Can Say'
Every rose has its thorn: Six months after The Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner revealed they were ending their three-month marriage, the former admitted that wanting to live in different states wasn't the only thing that led to their breakup.
"You really can’t know somebody in four weeks. I’ll say that. That’s all I can say. I don’t want to say any more than that," she confessed on Bachelor Nation stars' Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's "Almost Famous" podcast, referring to the short timeline the show gives their contestants to meet and get engaged.
"It’s not something I want to discuss at this point. It’s not just the location thing. That’s all I’ll say," she continued.
However, Nist admitted their marriage would have had a "better chance" at lasting if they both wanted to live in the same area, as Nist was based in New Jersey while the reality star is in Indiana.
"I wasn’t ready to sell my home until we found a home. We never got to the point where we found a home," she spilled.
"Gerry came up with the idea of doing six weeks there and six weeks here. I truly wanted to have our home together. I was willing to move," she insisted. "I wanted to have our big home where our family could come visit us. I didn’t want to go back and forth to our homes. It wasn’t what we had discussed. We had never discussed six weeks here, six weeks there."
Nist also admitted they were a bit rushed into the wedding after getting engaged on the show.
"They weren’t offering [the wedding] later. It was now," she explained. "And we said, ‘If we really are going to get married, we should do it because we’re going to get the wedding of our dreams.’ We are older, why waste any time? Do it now. There was a time constraint on the offer."
It's unclear what other issues they had, though when the two announced their plans to divorce in April, costar April Kirkwood wrote to Nist on social media, "I wish you the very best. I truly tried to tell you, but this was your lesson to experience. Much love."
Kirkwood was met with swift backlash, prompting her to clarify, "I care for all women in the world. I want us all to learn from each other and be smart and empowered. Lessons offer us the opportunity. We’ve all had our hearts broken … what we do with it is entirely up to us! Let’s rock this world ladies. [Theresa] can lead the way!"