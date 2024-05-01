Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Likely Had Problems 'Behind the Scenes' Before Divorcing, Spills The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams
Bachelor Nation continues to weigh in on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's surprising divorce.
In a new interview, The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams admitted the split makes her "sad," especially since she too endured a scrutinized breakup after finding love on reality TV.
"I don't think you ever go into that thinking that's going to be the end result," the star, 33, told a news outlet. "My heart goes out to them, especially because I've been divorced. I know what that pain and feeling is like. But then having it amplified in the public eye, it's really tough."
While The Golden Bachelor exes said that relocating was one of the main reasons for parting ways, Adams — who attended their January wedding — hinted there's likely more to the story.
"A lot of things happen behind the scenes that we don't get to see," the Bachelor in Paradise star pointed out. "For it to come to that decision, it's probably really tough."
"I love that everyone likes to give their love and their speculations and whatnot, but I feel like this is probably just a thing to leave to them," she continued.
Added Adams, "I'm sending my best well wishes to both of them."
As OK! reported, Nist and Turner announced their breakup on Good Morning America in April after just three months of marriage.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner expressed.
"The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” he noted. “So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart. I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day.”
Meanwhile, a source told a news outlet their inner circle knew the marriage was "never going to work" from the start, especially since they hadn't moved in together.
"Things have been tough for months," the source confessed after the announcement. "They’ve been fighting since right after the wedding."
While Turner lives in Indianapolis, Nist resides in New Jersey.
At one point, the dad-of-two revealed they decided Charleston, S.C., would be their new home, but it's unclear what prevented that plan from coming to fruition.
People spoke to Adams.