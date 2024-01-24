Nick Viall Hopes 'Golden Bachelor' Star Theresa Nist Asked Gerry Turner for a Prenup: 'It Would Be Weird for Him to Decline'
Former Bachelor lead Nick Viall has his fingers crossed that The Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner signed a prenuptial agreement before they tied the knot on January 4.
"I think it was more than OK for Theresa to request one if she did," the reality star, 43, shared in a new interview after rumors swirled that the two were arguing over the idea.
"If it’s about love, then it really isn’t about anything else," he continued. "So, yeah, it would be weird for him to decline the request, wouldn’t it?"
It's still unclear whether the couple ever did sign one.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed Nist, 70, allegedly told her man she wanted to sign the paperwork before they tie the knot, which didn't sit well with the father-of-two.
"He's offended that she doesn't trust him," the source told a publication. "They're bickering all the time now — unless the cameras are on."
At the time, the insider said Nist's friends were urging her to "think twice" about walking down the aisle with Turner, 72, due to the scandalous allegations made against him in late 2023.
In The Hollywood Reporter's shocking piece, one woman accused Turner of being cheap, while another revealed she dated him around three months after his wife Toni died in 2017.
That allegation went against the TV star's story, as he claimed he hadn't been romantic with a woman since his spouse's sudden death.
"He dated a couple of women. They weren’t all long-term, but they … weren’t short-term either," a former pal named Heather Lanning-Adams told the outlet. "He was with a couple of women for a decent amount of time, but it just didn’t work out."
Asked about the accusations, Turner said he "really [didn’t] have time to think" about them as he was more focused on his relationship with Nist.
Nist also brushed off the drama, explaining in an interview, "It's hard to hear negative comments about yourself when you know that they're not true."
"I mean, things like I'm a dependent personality — I lived by myself for nine years. And just comments about my intelligence, that was very hard," she confessed. "But you know who you are, and everybody's entitled to their opinion based on what they see. So, it's hard, but we're dealing with it."
In the end, the two turned a blind eye to the drama and got hitched in a live ceremony that aired on ABC.
The spouses are unsure where they'll permanently reside, though Turner admitted he was enjoying visiting Nist's home in New Jersey.
"I like that area, and Theresa's home is 15 minutes from the ocean, and that is so attractive to me," he spilled. "So we have more than one option to explore. We'll find the spot that we're both happy with."
Page Six spoke to Viall.