'Golden Bachelor' Divorce: Gerry Turner and Estranged Wife Theresa Nist Began 'Fighting Right After' January Wedding, Spills Source
The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist lasted just three months as husband and wife.
While some fans were shocked by the sudden split, an insider spilled to a news outlet that their inner circle knew the two weren't meant to be.
The source said "it was never going to work" between the pair, especially since "they never lived together" after tying the knot on live TV in January.
"Things have been tough for months," the source confessed. "They’ve been fighting since right after the wedding."
The reality stars shared the news on the Friday, April12, episode of Good Morning America.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage," Turner, 72, said.
"The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families," he continued. "So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart. I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day."
"We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope," Nist, 70, chimed in. "We want none of that to change for anybody."
She also said they will both be "sadly" returning their rings, though Turner noted, "But you know what, we don’t have to give back the memories."
- 'The View' Stars and Al Roker Poke Fun at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Quick Divorce: 'Old People Could Be Just as Stupid'
- 'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Confirm They Have a Prenup After Bombshell Divorce
- 'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Divorcing After 3 Months of Marriage
Just hours after GMA aired, Turner officially filed for divorce.
Paperwork confirmed the estranged spouses have a prenup.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The pair revealed over the last month that they had yet to move in together but said they were making long distance work. While Nist lives in New Jersey, Turner resides in Indiana.
At one point, they were discussing the idea of moving to South Carolina, but their plan never came to fruition.