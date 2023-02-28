Ghislaine Maxwell Will Argue In Appeal That 'Deplorable' Jail Conditions Made Her Too 'Disoriented & Diminished' To Properly Testify
On Tuesday, February 29, disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is set to appeal her conviction for child sex trafficking and more, and according to an insider, the 61-year-old and her legal team will claim she was subjected to "deplorable conditions" while behind bars at the Brooklyn Detention Center, therefore, she wasn't adequately prepared for the trial.
The source told a news outlet Maxwell lived "under inhuman conditions" while in solitary confinement, where "malnourishment" and "vermin in her cell" led to "sleep deprivation."
Her lawyer, Arthur L. Aidala — who also represents Harvey Weinstein — noted "by the time of trial, she was so disoriented and diminished that she was unable meaningfully to assist in her own defense, much less to testify." It was also reported the convicted sex offender wasn't able to properly communicate with her attorney before the trial kicked off.
"She did not get a fair trial," Aidala stated earlier this year. "This is all in violation of her fundamental constitutional rights and will be powerfully brought to the attention of the appellate courts."
The outlet also said that when Maxwell's team files the appeal, they'll claim countless other errors were made, including the belief that one juror shouldn't have been selected.
Maxwell is currently serving out a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison after being found guilty in June 2022 of child sex trafficking and more in connection to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
As OK! reported, she recently got herself in even more trouble while incarcerated, as she allegedly tried to secure a monetary detail to give an interview while behind bars.
Maxwell appeared on UK TV last month via prerecorded videos, where she claimed she was subjected to terrible conditions, and she also blamed her abhorrent actions of the past on Epstein.
"About two weeks after the show was on TV, Max was just minding her own business when they came in, turned her around and handcuffed her," a source spilled to Daily Mail. "She got really upset, she was crying, she was yelling that she hadn't received any money, but nobody saw her again for three days."
Aidala spoke out to declare she didn't receive any money for her chat.
