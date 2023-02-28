Ghislaine Maxwell Will Argue In Appeal That 'Deplorable' Jail Conditions Made Her Too 'Disoriented & Diminished' To Properly Testify

The source told a news outlet Maxwell lived "under inhuman conditions" while in solitary confinement, where "malnourishment" and "vermin in her cell" led to "sleep deprivation."

Her lawyer, Arthur L. Aidala — who also represents Harvey Weinstein — noted "by the time of trial, she was so disoriented and diminished that she was unable meaningfully to assist in her own defense, much less to testify." It was also reported the convicted sex offender wasn't able to properly communicate with her attorney before the trial kicked off.