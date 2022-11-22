Convicted Criminal Ghislaine Maxwell Will Be Eating Vegan 'Tofurkey' In Prison For Thanksgiving
Ghislaine Maxwell's dietary needs are certainly being met in prison.
The convicted criminal will allegedly be dining on a vegan turkey alternative to suit her meatless eating style, as she spends Thanksgiving behind bars at her low security prison, FCI Tallahassee.
According to the facility's holiday menu obtained by Radar, Maxwell will be served a breakfast of fruit, Bran Flakes and whole wheat bread. Although Jeffrey Epstein's right-hand woman will not be having any due to her vegan diet, the prison offers milk and even alternatives like almond milk to pair with the cereal.
For lunch, Maxwell will be able to indulge in "Tofurkey" instead of the traditional bird. The sides, which once again the former madam will not be able to eat, include macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie and cornbread dressing. More well-suited to her fragile eating habits, collard greens, cranberry sauce, and fruit also will be offered.
Despite the midday meal set to be a feast, dinner will not be as lavish. Inmates will be served a boxed meal of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, potato chips, fruit and an unidentified dessert.
According to a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, to work off calories of the large servings of food, prisoners will be allowed to partake in "a 4-by-4 relay, volleyball and kickball tournament, 3-point shooting contest and board games."
Maxwell's confined holiday routine will have to be a tradition she gets used to as she continues her 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.
As OK! previously reported, the former socialite was found guilty by a jury of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor, for her ties to the late businessman and his sex trafficking ring.
Prior to the verdict, Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all six federal counts after reportedly spending years recruiting and grooming teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.