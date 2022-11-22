Convicted Criminal Ghislaine Maxwell Will Be Eating Vegan 'Tofurkey' In Prison For Thanksgiving

According to the facility's holiday menu obtained by Radar, Maxwell will be served a breakfast of fruit, Bran Flakes and whole wheat bread. Although Jeffrey Epstein's right-hand woman will not be having any due to her vegan diet, the prison offers milk and even alternatives like almond milk to pair with the cereal.

For lunch, Maxwell will be able to indulge in "Tofurkey" instead of the traditional bird. The sides, which once again the former madam will not be able to eat, include macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie and cornbread dressing. More well-suited to her fragile eating habits, collard greens, cranberry sauce, and fruit also will be offered.