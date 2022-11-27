Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Now, her estranged ex-husband, Scott Borgerson, who cut ties with her while she was in jail, is refusing to pay roughly $1 million in legal fees to cover the time needed for the appeal process.
The paperwork for the appeal is required to be sent by the end of the January, but her lawyers are barred from starting the process until the money is paid. However, that has become a problem as Borgerson is currently almost entirely in charge of the disgraced socialite's wealth.
PRINCE ANDREW & GHISLAINE MAXWELL WERE 'VERY CLOSE' & FLIRTY WHILE ON JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S PRIVATE ISLAND, EX-MAID CLAIMS
An insider claimed Borgerson had initially agreed to transfer the funds, but he is now "being difficult" about the request. "Her lawyers have not been paid," the insider added. "That is a serious matter in itself."
"Worse, she needs to come up with another $1 million to fund the appeal. Right now, Scott’s given her nothing," the insider continued.
Several of Maxwell's acquaintances also noted that they believe Borgerson may be purposefully stalling the divorce proceedings in order to retain access to her cash.
"He thinks if he drags it out, she will give him most of the money," one of Maxwell's friends explained. "She is in jail... not much she can do from there."
However, a legal source stated he hasn't paid the hefty bill because "he doesn't trust what Maxwell's lawyers are telling him."
Maxwell and Borgerson have been linked romantically since they met in Iceland in 2013 and tied the knot three years later — but their private romance came as a surprise to friends and family members.
HOW THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN: CONVICTED CRIMINAL GHISLAINE MAXWELL WILL BE EATING VEGAN 'TOFURKEY' IN PRISON FOR THANKSGIVING
"Her brothers were astonished to find out that not only was she married, but she had made all her money over to Scott," a family source stated at the time.