Ghislaine Maxwell Funding Her Appeal With $25 Million Divorce Settlement, But Still 'Won't Have Enough Cash' For Retrial: Source
Ghislaine Maxwell will be able to pay for her appeal after finally receiving a multi-million-dollar divorce settlement — but will likely run out of funds before a potential retrial.
Maxwell and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Scott Borgerson, have agreed that the convicted sex offender will receive $25 million, only a portion of her previously expansive estate.
“Ghislaine has long been waiting for her appeal and she believes she has a technically strong case,” an insider spilled. "However, even if her appeal is successful, she wouldn’t have enough cash to fund a retrial.”
This comes as the former socialite has been up to her ears with legal expenses after fighting her case the first time.
“The papers for the divorce have been filed but it’s come at a price. Ghislaine used to live a life of unimaginable luxury of private jets and luxury yachts. But now, between her legal bills and the divorce she is broke,” the insider continued.
Maxwell is infamous for helping source women for Jeffrey Epstein and his high-profile friends. This allegedly included Prince Andrew, who later paid a $12 million-dollar settlement to Virginia Giuffre in 2022 after she brought a sexual assault case against him.
Following her arrest, Maxwell was charged with conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
- Prince Andrew Makes Plans To Overturn Virginia Giuffre Settlement As Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Photo Is Fake
- Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
- How The Mighty Have Fallen: Convicted Criminal Ghislaine Maxwell Will Be Eating Vegan 'Tofurkey' In Prison For Thanksgiving
In July 2022, the court sentenced the prisoner to 20 years for her crimes. The 60-year-old has been held in FCI Tallahassee, a low-security all-female institution ever since.
However, even after losing her high profile case, Maxwell was drowning in legal bills. As OK! previously reported, Borgerson refused to pay Maxwell’s $1 million-dollar fees back in November.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Worse, she needs to come up with another $1 million to fund the appeal," a source said at the time. "Right now, Scott’s given her nothing.”
"He thinks if he drags it out, she will give him most of the money. She is in jail... not much she can do from there," a friend of Maxwell’s shared. "He doesn't trust what Maxwell's lawyers are telling him."
The Sun previously reported on Maxwell's divorce settlement.