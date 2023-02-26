Ghislaine Maxwell Funding Her Appeal With $25 Million Divorce Settlement, But Still 'Won't Have Enough Cash' For Retrial: Source

“Ghislaine has long been waiting for her appeal and she believes she has a technically strong case,” an insider spilled. "However, even if her appeal is successful, she wouldn’t have enough cash to fund a retrial.”

This comes as the former socialite has been up to her ears with legal expenses after fighting her case the first time.

“The papers for the divorce have been filed but it’s come at a price. Ghislaine used to live a life of unimaginable luxury of private jets and luxury yachts. But now, between her legal bills and the divorce she is broke,” the insider continued.