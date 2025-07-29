Ghislaine Maxwell's Life Is Potentially at Risk in Prison After Giving Away New Information About Co-Conspirator Jeffrey Epstein, Journalist Warns

Aside from those concerns, a publication reported Maxwell has been threatened behind bars by two inmates when it was discovered she received extra food from a kitchen worker to help keep up with her vegan diet. Although she reported the incident — which led to those who threatened her getting 50 days in solitary confinement — she is now reportedly so paranoid about retaliation she won’t even use the showers.

“My guess is they're going to try to find something, because this story isn't going away for [Donald] Trump,” Brown added, noting Maxwell may be feeling pressured to help clear Trump’s name in the hopes of getting out early or having her sentence reduced. “So my guess is they're going to try to figure out some way to have her make a public statement of some sort that Trump wasn't involved.”