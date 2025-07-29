Ghislaine Maxwell's Life Is Potentially at Risk in Prison After Giving Away New Information About Co-Conspirator Jeffrey Epstein, Journalist Warns
Ghislaine Maxwell’s life could be in danger behind bars after she met with the Justice Department, a top investigative reporter warned.
According to Julie K. Brown, the journalist who helped bring Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein back into the spotlight in 2018, the socialite is not safe after she allegedly gave new information away about Epstein.
Ghislaine Maxwell Has a Target on Her Back
“It is so easy to cover up a crime in jail,” she said when speaking on a podcast. “The cameras are broken, guards fall asleep — they are, for the most part, very corrupt.”
She added that Maxwell cooperating with the feds has put a target on her back, meaning she “wouldn’t necessarily be safe anywhere.”
“Look at Epstein,” Brown continued. “He was probably one of the most high-profile prisoners that we've ever had, and he still… managed to be found dead. Anything's possible.”
Questions Still Linger Regarding Jeffrey Epstein's Death
Brown was referring to Epstein’s death in 2019 when he was behind bars. Although the Department of Justice has ruled it a suicide, questions still linger, especially given that three vital minutes of surveillance footage are missing. Suspicions regarding what actually happened have been further fueled by the fact that Epstein was left unattended by guards.
In November 2023, the Justice Department’s Inspector General made a report that detailed concerns inside the prison in which Maxwell is serving her sentence. Specifically, they noted there were “weaknesses with inmate search procedures and limited security camera coverage.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ghislaine Maxwell May Be Pressured to Help Clear Donald Trump's Name
Aside from those concerns, a publication reported Maxwell has been threatened behind bars by two inmates when it was discovered she received extra food from a kitchen worker to help keep up with her vegan diet. Although she reported the incident — which led to those who threatened her getting 50 days in solitary confinement — she is now reportedly so paranoid about retaliation she won’t even use the showers.
“My guess is they're going to try to find something, because this story isn't going away for [Donald] Trump,” Brown added, noting Maxwell may be feeling pressured to help clear Trump’s name in the hopes of getting out early or having her sentence reduced. “So my guess is they're going to try to figure out some way to have her make a public statement of some sort that Trump wasn't involved.”
Will Ghislaine Maxwell be Pardoned?
Maxwell filed a petition on July 28 to appeal her conviction for grooming minors to be abused by Epstein, arguing that she should have been protected from persecution under Epstein’s 2007 plea agreement, which had a stipulation co-conspirators would not be persecuted.
While many have questioned if Trump will inevitably pardon Maxwell, he recently told reporters he hasn’t ruled it out but, at the current time, it’s “inappropriate to talk about" the situation.