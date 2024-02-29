Ghislaine Maxwell Runs in Florida Prison's Half-Marathon as She Attempts to Make Life Behind Bars 'More Livable'

Ghislaine Maxwell , Jeffrey Epstein's former business partner and daughter of late press baron Robert Maxwell , was recently photographed participating in a half-marathon at the Federal Correctional Institution of Tallahassee.

The race, covering 13.1 miles, took place within the confines of the prison's track, which is tightly encircled by barbed wire.

Maxwell's appeals attorney, Arthur Aidala , mentioned that the prison organized the event to make the environment "more livable." Apart from running, Maxwell is engaging in yoga and Pilates to prepare for her appeal scheduled for March 12.

Despite this, Maxwell's attorney claims she is actively involved in supporting other inmates and has been working as an interpreter to help Spanish-speaking women understand legal documents.

Maxwell's daily life in the low-security correctional facility is far from comfortable, as Aidala described the challenges of visiting the prison as a "chilling experience."

The former Epstein partner was convicted on five of six counts, including s- trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.

"The terrible impact on the lives of so many women is difficult to hear and even more difficult to absorb in its scale and extent. I want to acknowledge their suffering. I empathize deeply with all of the victims in this case," Maxwell told the court after being convicted.

"I realize I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein to commit these crimes," Maxwell said. "My associate with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him."