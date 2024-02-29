Ghislaine Maxwell Runs in Florida Prison's Half-Marathon as She Attempts to Make Life Behind Bars 'More Livable'
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former business partner and daughter of late press baron Robert Maxwell, was recently photographed participating in a half-marathon at the Federal Correctional Institution of Tallahassee.
The 62-year-old socialite, currently serving a 20-year sentence for s-- trafficking, participated in the prison's activity alongside 19 other inmates.
The race, covering 13.1 miles, took place within the confines of the prison's track, which is tightly encircled by barbed wire.
Maxwell's appeals attorney, Arthur Aidala, mentioned that the prison organized the event to make the environment "more livable." Apart from running, Maxwell is engaging in yoga and Pilates to prepare for her appeal scheduled for March 12.
Aidala commented on Maxwell's physical appearance to a news outlet, stating, "She looked great ... their diet in prison is primary carbohydrates."
Maxwell's daily life in the low-security correctional facility is far from comfortable, as Aidala described the challenges of visiting the prison as a "chilling experience."
Despite this, Maxwell's attorney claims she is actively involved in supporting other inmates and has been working as an interpreter to help Spanish-speaking women understand legal documents.
The former Epstein partner was convicted on five of six counts, including s- trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.
"The terrible impact on the lives of so many women is difficult to hear and even more difficult to absorb in its scale and extent. I want to acknowledge their suffering. I empathize deeply with all of the victims in this case," Maxwell told the court after being convicted.
"I realize I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein to commit these crimes," Maxwell said. "My associate with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him."
As OK! previously reported, Maxwell believes the sentence against her will be dropped when she publishes the tell-all memoir she's writing while serving her 20-year prison sentence.
"Max says the documents in the news are all false or misinformation. The truth will only come out when her book does," the source added. "She’s bragging about how great it will be but it sounds like the same old lies she has told a thousand times."
Maxwell is in the process of writing her book with a typewriter she's able to use through her job at the prison law library. She also has access to three lockers which she allegedly "moves her manuscript and papers from one to the other" fearing that someone might steal or leak the book before she can get it to a publisher.
