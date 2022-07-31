Where Is Ghislaine Maxwell Now? Inside Convicted Sex Offender's Life In Prison

On December 29, 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of multiple federal sex trafficking charges stemming from her personal ties with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Following her guilty conviction, Maxwell was incarcerated for six more months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York as she awaited sentencing. A judge ruled on Tuesday, June 28, that the disgraced socialite would serve 20 years behind bars, and a month later, Maxwell was transferred to Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida.