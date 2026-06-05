Ghislaine Maxwell Should 'Die in Prison,' Claims Pam Bondi: 'She's a Monster, Just Like Jeffrey Epstein'

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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi stated during her closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee that convicted child abuser and trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is a "monster" who should "die in prison" and not receive a presidential pardon. She also appeared to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche under the bus, saying he managed the department's review of the Epstein files, not her. The House Oversight Committee released the full transcript of Bondi’s closed-door interview regarding the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Bondi firmly opposed a pardon, stating Maxwell is just as bad as, if not worse than, the men involved.

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Pam Bondi Had 'Nothing to Do With' Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Transfer

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi said she had 'nothing to do with' Ghislaine Maxwell's prison transfer.

She denied involvement in Maxwell's controversial prison transfer following a two-day interview with then-Deputy AG Blanche, stating she learned about it through news reports. She suggested the move was likely for safety due to potential security threats. “I had nothing to do with that,” Bondi continued. “I don’t want to speculate, but I believe it was for security reasons. You’d have to ask the Bureau of Prisons that question.” Bondi, who is battling thyroid cancer, said Blanche was the one who directly led and managed the review of the 3.2 million Epstein document pages.

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'Todd Blanche Oversaw the Entire Investigation'

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi believes Ghislaine Maxwell should 'die in prison.'

“He was leading the Epstein matter and the release of everything from the beginning,” Bondi said. “Todd Blanche oversaw the entire investigation, and he has made multiple statements and done multiple interviews regarding that.” While Democratic lawmakers characterized this as shifting the blame, Bondi pushed back during the testimony and on social media, insisting she was not blaming Blanche but rather praising his management of a "Herculean task.” Bondi stated that the DOJ was initially unaware of the sheer size of the files, even though an earlier memo had claimed no further document releases were warranted.

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Source: MEGA Pam Bondi refused to answer questions about her private conversations with President Donald Trump regarding the Epstein investigation.

Bondi repeatedly declined to answer questions about her private conversations with President Donald Trump regarding the Epstein investigation. Previously unreleased documents from the Epstein files include FBI interview summaries from 2019 detailing accusations that Trump sexually assaulted a minor in the 1980s. The Justice Department published these documents. Trump and the White House have denied these allegations, and he has not been charged. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence in a so-called cushy, “Club Fed” minimum security facility for s-- trafficking and conspiring to recruit and groom minors to be sexually abused by Epstein.

'I Believe She Should Die in Prison'

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi called Ghislaine Maxwell a 'monster' while answering questions from Rep.Tom Emmer.