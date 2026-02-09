Politics Ghislaine Maxwell Is 'Seeking Either Commutation or a Pardon of Her Sentence' After Remaining Tight-Lipped During Testimony, Democrat Claims Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell headed to Congress amid claims Donald Trump may have cut a deal to keep her silent. OK! Staff Feb. 9 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ghislaine Maxwell appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, February 9, but remained tight-lipped regarding any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s operations.

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell plead the fifth.

While some observers may view this as standard legal strategy, others believe it represents a more complex situation. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) accused President Donald Trump of engaging in a transaction to buy Maxwell’s silence, claiming he seeks to protect his administration from the implications of Epstein’s network. “It’s like the entire Trump admin is an Epstein island after-party,” Stansbury stated during an MSNBC interview. She contends that Trump’s actions suggest he is attempting to shield himself by purchasing the silence of a key witness.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in Epstein’s s-- trafficking ring. Her recent transfer to a low-security facility has drawn scrutiny from legal experts. Stansbury believes this leniency may indicate Maxwell is seeking a pardon or commutation from Trump. “I think it’s very clear that she is seeking either commutation or a pardon of her sentence,” she noted.

Source: MEGA Lawmakers accuse Donald Trump of trying to buy Ghislaine Maxwell's silence.

Trump has previously hinted at the possibility of a pardon for Maxwell, complicating her situation further. Stansbury argues that his approach reflects a business mentality applied to the justice system. By suggesting a pardon while facilitating her transfer to a less stringent prison environment, Trump appears to be “buying her silence.” Maxwell faces a pivotal choice: to speak and risk losing her leverage or to remain silent and keep her bargaining power intact. The stakes are high for her, as she confronts a lengthy prison sentence.

This standoff occurs against the backdrop of renewed Congressional efforts to expose the full extent of Epstein’s network. The Epstein Files Transparency Act has prompted the Department of Justice to release millions of documents, unveiling connections that implicate Trump and his associates. Stansbury pointed out that Trump is “the number-one named individual” in the released documents.

Source: MEGA The Epstein investigation continues to widen.