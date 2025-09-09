'The View' Stars Argue Over Whether Donald Trump's 'Creepy' Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein 'Implicates' the President in Pedophile's Crimes
The ladies of The View kicked off the Tuesday, September 9, episode by discussing the recently released card Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.
On the installment, they noted how the president and his supporters have denied the signature on the note is his, but the co-hosts believe otherwise. However, some don't think the letter is enough to "implicate" the POTUS in the late pedophile's crimes.
'The View' Costars Discuss Donald Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein
"If it turns out it’s legit, it does implicate him," argued Whoopi Goldberg, which Alyssa Farah Griffin countered in response, "It’s vague, an enigma. ‘We like the same things.’ I don’t know legally, if it would stand up as something incriminating."
Griffin isn't a Trump supporter, calling the card "super creepy."
Joy Behar felt the letter was enough proof, quipping, "What happened to, ‘if it quacks like a duck and it looks like a duck, it’s a duck.’ What happened to that?"
"I don’t think that holds up in court," Griffin replied with a laugh, to which Behar said, "In the court of public opinion, though, it should hold up in the court of public opinion."
Sunny Hostin, who has also worked as a prosecutor, agreed with Griffin.
"I don’t think it implicates him in any of Epstein’s crimes or any of Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes in court," she expressed. "But I do think that the key fact here is that it comes from Epstein’s estate, which means Epstein was in possession of this birthday book with the 'alleged,' alleged, alleged, alleged drawing, doodling and poem from allegedly from Donald Trump."
"Don't say it again!" Behar said with a smile at her use of "alleged."
Details on the Card
As OK! reported, the Wall Street Journal first reported on the birthday card in July, though at the time, they didn't publish an image of it.
The card includes an imagined conversation between the former friends inside the outline of a female's body. One eyebrow-raising line was, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
After the publication's report, the president denied having anything to do with the note and said he planned to sue them.
Trump's Team Continues to Call the Birthday Card a 'Hoax'
Hours after WSJ published the picture of the card, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt once again insisted it was fake.
"The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire 'Birthday Card' story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," she declared.
"President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the 'reporter' @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond," Leavitt continued. "This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!"