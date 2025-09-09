ENTERTAINMENT 'The View' Stars Argue Over Whether Donald Trump's 'Creepy' Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein 'Implicates' the President in Pedophile's Crimes Source: @theview/youtube; house oversight committee The women of 'The View' chatted about the House Oversight Committee releasing Donald Trump's alleged birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 9 2025, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

The ladies of The View kicked off the Tuesday, September 9, episode by discussing the recently released card Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. On the installment, they noted how the president and his supporters have denied the signature on the note is his, but the co-hosts believe otherwise. However, some don't think the letter is enough to "implicate" the POTUS in the late pedophile's crimes.

'The View' Costars Discuss Donald Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: @theview/youtube The stars of 'The View' believe Donald Trump's alleged birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein is real.

"If it turns out it’s legit, it does implicate him," argued Whoopi Goldberg, which Alyssa Farah Griffin countered in response, "It’s vague, an enigma. ‘We like the same things.’ I don’t know legally, if it would stand up as something incriminating." Griffin isn't a Trump supporter, calling the card "super creepy."

Joy Behar felt the letter was enough proof, quipping, "What happened to, ‘if it quacks like a duck and it looks like a duck, it’s a duck.’ What happened to that?" "I don’t think that holds up in court," Griffin replied with a laugh, to which Behar said, "In the court of public opinion, though, it should hold up in the court of public opinion."

Source: house oversight committee Donald Trump allegedly sent this card to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

Sunny Hostin, who has also worked as a prosecutor, agreed with Griffin. "I don’t think it implicates him in any of Epstein’s crimes or any of Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes in court," she expressed. "But I do think that the key fact here is that it comes from Epstein’s estate, which means Epstein was in possession of this birthday book with the 'alleged,' alleged, alleged, alleged drawing, doodling and poem from allegedly from Donald Trump." "Don't say it again!" Behar said with a smile at her use of "alleged."

Details on the Card

Source: mega The card contained an imagined conversation between Trump and Epstein that mentioned 'secrets.'

As OK! reported, the Wall Street Journal first reported on the birthday card in July, though at the time, they didn't publish an image of it. The card includes an imagined conversation between the former friends inside the outline of a female's body. One eyebrow-raising line was, "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret." After the publication's report, the president denied having anything to do with the note and said he planned to sue them.

Trump's Team Continues to Call the Birthday Card a 'Hoax'

Source: mega The president insisted the card was a 'hoax,' claiming he never sent it to former friend Epstein.