Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Book: Donald Trump's $22,500 Check to Late Pedophile Exposed
Donald Trump is sinking deeper into controversy surrounding the late Jeffrey Epstein, as a book allegedly given to the late pedophile on his 50th birthday in 2003 exposed the president's name more than once.
In addition to a lewd birthday drawing and message Trump was previously accused of sending to Epstein, the book's recent release in full revealed a $22,500 check the POTUS gave the disgraced financier at some point during their controversial friendship.
The House Oversight Committee shockingly exposed the 238-page birthday book in full on Monday night, September 8, and disclosed a never-before-seen photograph that featured Trump's name in writing.
The Republican leader's name appeared beneath a photo of Epstein and Mar-a-Lago regular Joel Pashcow holding up a huge check for $22,500 — which was signed by none other than Trump himself.
Beneath the picture, Pashcow wrote a message to Epstein, which read: "Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells 'fully depreciated' [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500. Showed early 'people skills' too. Even though I handled the deal I didn’t get any of the money or the girl!”
The woman’s name was what had been redacted.
A source claimed to the Wall Street Journal that the letter from Pashcow was a vulgar joke about a female Trump and Epstein had mingled with in the 1990s.
The woman was described by the newspaper as a wealthy European in her 20s, who an insider alleged caused tension between Trump and Epstein because the accused trafficker thought the girl liked the media personality better than the financier.
Epstein was reportedly bothered when the lady ultimately chose Trump over him.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The woman, who has opted to remain anonymous, revealed to the news publication that she stopped interacting with Epstein in 1997 and denied having any romantic relationship with him or Trump.
She claimed not to know about the message Pashcow wrote about her, as her lawyer called the note a "disgusting and deeply disturbing hoax." Elsewhere in the book was Trump's alleged letter to Epstein written inside of a drawing outlining a woman's body.
The text was penned to resemble a fake conversation between Epstein and Trump, where The Apprentice star declared: "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
White House Denies Jeffrey Epstein Birthday 'Hoax'
While the letter featured Trump's name and signature, the White House continuously denies it was done by him.
"The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire 'Birthday Card' story is false," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted on Monday. "As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it." "President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the 'reporter' @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond," Leavitt continued. "This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!"