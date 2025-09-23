PHOTOS Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Hold Hands in Giant 'Friendship Month' Statue Placed Across From Capitol: Shocking Photos Source: MEGA; The Secret Handshake Project Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's former friendship remains at the height of controversy surrounding the late pedophile. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 23 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

A shocking statue honoring Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's former friendship has been placed across from the Capitol building. In photos obtained by OK!, Trump and Epstein could be seen prancing and holding hands in a giant 12-foot statue that appeared in the National Mall during the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, September 23. The figurine could be seen with the Washington Monument standing tall in the background and featured three plaques describing the statue, which was created in honor of "Friendship Month" amid ongoing controversy about the president of the United States' history socializing with the late pedophile.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Statue Appears in D.C.

Source: The Secret Handshake Project A statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was placed in the National Mall for 'Friendship Month.'

The first plaque read: "In honor of Friendship Month we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his 'closest friend' Jeffrey Epstein." Two plaques placed beneath the Trump and Epstein figures featured quotes from a conversation the POTUS depicted in an alleged birthday card sent to the disgraced financier when he turned 50 in 2003. The exact location of the statue, which was placed by The Secret Handshake Project, is across from the Capitol on 3rd street between Madison and Jefferson in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump Remains Haunted by Jeffrey Epstein Friendship

Source: The Secret Handshake Project The statue featured a conversation from an alleged birthday card Donald Trump sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

The conversation featured on the shocking statue was the same one released by the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed from Epstein's estate earlier this month. The alleged birthday letter was displayed in black text inside of a drawing outlining a naked woman's body. "Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," the note began before transitioning into a theoretical conversation between Trump and Epstein, which was displayed on their statues.

Source: The Secret Handshake Project Donald Trump denied sending the letter to Jeffrey Epstein for his birthday despite it featuring his signature.

"Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is," the letter and text shown on the plaques read. "Nor will I, since I also know what it is," Epstein replied in the birthday letter. "We have certain things in common Jeffrey," Trump noted, to which Epstein agreed: "Yes, we do, come to think of it."

Source: The Secret Handshake Project Donald Trump's administration has faced backlash over their handling of the Epstein files.