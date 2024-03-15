Zayn Malik Makes Rare Mention of Harry Styles as He Recalls Saving His Former Band Member From a 'Dangerous' Stage Accident
Zayn Malik made a surprising mention of fellow former One Direction member Harry Styles in a recent interview.
While completing the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans, the star — who has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years — discussed a moment where he prevented the “Watermelon Sugar” singer from getting seriously injured on stage.
When asked to name the worst technical difficulty he ever experienced, he recalled the incident involving Styles, whom Malik seemingly has not had a relationship with since the "Pillow Talk" crooner left the band.
“On stage, Harry was right next to a pyro, and the pyro was about to go off because they were on timers,” recounted the father-of-one — who shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Gigi Hadid.
“And he had a towel over his head and he had his head over the pyro and he didn’t see that the pyro was there. So you see me like run from one side of the stage and just push him out the way. And the pyro kind of explodes in front of his face. That was real dangerous,” he continued.
The 31-year-old quipped how the story “makes me look great.”
During the interview, the musician also teased his upcoming album, Room Under the Stairs.
“The new album is a very different sound to anything that I’ve ever put out before. It’s jut really raw and honest,” he shared. “I hope people get that when they listen to it. I hope they get some insight into how I’m feeling and the things I’ve been going through over the last six, seven years while I’ve been writing this record. That’s the most important thing for me.”
Though Malik has tried to keep a low profile in recent years, small tidbits of his life in Pennsylvania have been revealed, including his alleged request to have a threesome with a former fling.
In numerous videos shared to TikTok, Sam Fisher, 33, claimed she had a causal relationship with Malik for "nine months" after matching on Tinder.
"Story time coming on how I met Zayn Malik through Tinder and the nine months I spent hooking up with him," she captioned the February 6 clip.
She recalled how after she matched with the celeb, they met up on countless occasions.
"At the time, I figured it'd probably be a one and done thing, but it continued," she spilled. "Probably longer than it should have."
Fisher then said Malik made it clear he wanted to bring a third person into their "casual" situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"From that moment, he got it in his head that he wanted a threesome," she said. "He asked probably 40 different times for a threesome with me and somebody that I chose."
After finding someone to join them, Fisher decided to back out of the situation.