Gisele Bündchen's Brush With Death: Model Almost 'Fell Off' Iceberg in Scary Photoshoot Accident
Gisele Bündchen recalled how she almost died during a scary photoshoot over 20 years ago.
“I did a photoshoot on a fake iceberg in Iceland, and I almost fell off into the ocean,” she said during the “True Confessions” segment on Jimmy Fallon's talk show.
The model, 43, said she almost fell into the freezing water, where she "would have been dead in seconds."
“So the whole thing I was supposed to be in this slip dress while everyone was like in a boat — like, all the crew was in a boat with like huge puffer jackets and life vests,” Bündchen, who participated in a campaign for Oxygene at the time, shared.
The model was in New York City promoting her new book, which releases on March 26, and is full of healthy recipes.
“You know, I love food. Yes, I really enjoy food. And I had all the playdates were always at my house,” she told the late-night host, adding that her kids, Ben, 14, and Vivian, 11, whom she shares with ex Tom Brady, picked up healthy habits along the way.
“So, all the kids, you know, the moms would come back and be like, ‘How did you get my kid to eat vegetable?'” she noted. "I’m like ‘It’s so easy, just, like, roast them.’ She’s like, ‘How do you do that?’ I start sharing recipes with moms and, you know, I have five sisters, so we always share recipes as well.”
While on The View, the catwalk queen also explained how she overcame panic attacks and depression she faced in her 20s.
“I wanted to feel better, I didn’t know what to do, so I found this amazing naturopath and he said to me, ‘Gisele, we have to change your diet.’ And I was like, ‘Diet, what does that have to do with panic attacks?’ And he’s like, ‘No, it has everything to do with it," she told the ladies on the daytime talk show.
“After having a year and a half of what I would say [was] one of the worst times in my life, everything changed. I became a different person. I started practicing meditation. I started practicing yoga. I started practicing breath work," she added.