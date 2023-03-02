Gisele Bündchen Focuses On Overcoming 'Challenges' As Tom Brady Spends Time With Their Kids After Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is surrounding herself with some much-needed self-love after calling it quits with her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady.
On Wednesday, March 1, the Brazilian supermodel provided fans some insight on how to be healthy by sharing an Instagram post attached to an inspiring message.
"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," the caption of Bündchen's post began.
"When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better," the 42-year-old, who finalized her divorce from the retired NFL athlete in October 2022, expressed.
"It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key," she continued.
"What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!" Bündchen's words of wisdom concluded.
The Victoria's Secret Angel's uplifting caption was written alongside a photo of the mom-of-two — who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Brady — positioned in a peaceful yoga pose.
Bündchen stood barefoot on a yoga mat in front of a breathtaking beach view while wearing simple, gray athleisure attire. The stunning celebrity had her golden hair tied back in a loose braid.
Fans of the blonde bombshell gushed over how beautiful Bündchen is — both on the inside and out.
"Woman you have inspired a generation! And I'm not talking about beauty or work, I'm talking about environmental awareness and the search for self-knowledge. Thanks for sharing light 🕯️, we need it!" one admirer wrote in the comments section of Bündchen's post.
Others defended the doting mom from her critics— as many were left mad after she was recently spotted in Costa Rica with her potential new flame while Brady enjoyed a skiing trip with their kids.
"Tom’s fans — remember her children can read your bullying words," one user told Bündchen's haters. "Now that is something you should feel 'sad and disturbed about.' He needs to tell his fans to chill."