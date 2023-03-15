Gisele Bündchen Shares Cryptic Quote About 'Truth' After Stirring Romance Rumors With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente
Is Gisele Bündchen trying to throw the public off about her alleged romance with Joaquim Valente?
On Wednesday, March 15, the supermodel took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting in a field of tall grass along with a very cryptic quote amid endless rumors about the nature of her relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor.
"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," Bündchen captioned the zen photo of herself in a white t-shirt sitting amongst the willows.
Earlier this week, the runway star was spotted back in Costa Rica with Valente rocking a bikini and walking with two dogs after they were last photographed going to a run together in the Central American country in January.
Bündchen and the fitness expert were also allegedly together in Miami last month, after an eagle-eyed fan reportedly spotted them having dinner together. "At carbone miami and Gisele here with jitsu guy. Glowing, Def together," the anonymous tipster told DeuxMoi.
According to insiders close to the rumored pair, their dynamic may not be as romantic as everyone seems to think. "Gisele adores and trusts [Valente] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," a source spilled of the two, who met while Valente was training the newly single lady and her kids Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.
- Gisele Bündchen Focuses On Overcoming 'Challenges' As Tom Brady Spends Time With Their Kids After Divorce
- Gisele Bündchen Spotted Out To Dinner In Miami With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente As Romance Rumors Swirl
- Gisele Bündchen Shows Ex-Husband Tom Brady What He's Missing With Drool-Worthy Cover Girl Photoshoot
"They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table," the insider continued.
In a November article, published after her split from Tom Brady, Bündchen raved about Valente and his brothers. "I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this," she gushed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mother-of-two and the retired NFL star announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13-years together.
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always," she expressed in her announcement.