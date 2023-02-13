Gisele Bündchen Flaunts Plunging Neckline, Toned Figure In Skintight Bodysuit While Watching Daughter's Horseback Riding Lesson: Photos
A ray of sunshine! Gisele Bündchen appeared cool, calm and collected as she brought her and ex-husband Tom Brady's 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, to a horseback riding lesson.
On Saturday, February 11, the model was spotted watching her youngest child hard at work, with Bündchen beating the Miami, Fla., heat in an animal print bodysuit and high-waisted black shorts.
The mom-of-two, 42, also wore a pair of sunglasses and brought along a water bottle and their family dog, opting to style her beachy waves in a loose side braid.
Outings to the stables are frequent for the Brazilian beauty and her daughter, though Brady, 45, has also been seen taking their tot for lessons.
As OK! reported, the exes are determined to stay amicable as they coparent Vivian, and their 13-year-old son, Benjamin.
"Neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. That's not who either of them are. They're not vindictive like that," an insider told a publication of their dynamic. "These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents."
The superstar quarterback has now even more time on his hands after announcing his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, February 1.
"I’m retiring for good. Thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many," he gushed in a social media video. "Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing."
Brady's dedication to the game is rumored to be one of the catalysts for their divorce, though a source claimed that was "far from the only issue" between the pair.
Meanwhile, the former Victoria's Secret Angel is excited to revive her own career, with a separate source noting she feels "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."
"She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," another insider added. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."