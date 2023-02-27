Gisele Bündchen Spotted Out To Dinner In Miami With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente As Romance Rumors Swirl

Despite the speculation, insiders maintained the two were not dating and that the fitness expert was only traveling with the family to keep up their training in the martial art.

The pair has known each other for quite some time, as the cover girl hired Valente to teach herself and her kiddos more than a year and a half ago. "When I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. I became really interest [in] the philosophy," Bündchen said in a 2022 interview about her trainer and his practice. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself."