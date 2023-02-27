Gisele Bündchen Spotted Out To Dinner In Miami With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente As Romance Rumors Swirl
Gisele Bündchen may be diving into her first relationship post-Tom Brady.
According to a Deux Moi tipster, the supermodel and her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, dined out together in Miami last week following months of romance rumors.
"At carbone miami and Gisele here with jitsu guy. Glowing, Def together," an anonymous eyewitness alleged in a Sunday, February 26, post to the gossip account.
Bündchen and Valente have fueled the headlines for months after being spotted many times together in Costa Rica riding horses, going for runs and spending time with her and Brady's children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.
Despite the speculation, insiders maintained the two were not dating and that the fitness expert was only traveling with the family to keep up their training in the martial art.
The pair has known each other for quite some time, as the cover girl hired Valente to teach herself and her kiddos more than a year and a half ago. "When I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. I became really interest [in] the philosophy," Bündchen said in a 2022 interview about her trainer and his practice. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself."
This would be the 42-year-old's first relationship following the end of her 13-year marriage to Brady in October 2022. In the aftermath, Bündchen has been focused on reviving her modeling career and stepping back into the spotlight.
"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," an insider said. "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."
"She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," the source explained of the Brazilian beauty's new lease on life. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."