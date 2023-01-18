Gisele Bündchen & Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Go For A Run In Costa Rica 2 Months After Sparking Dating Rumors
This past November, Gisele Bündchen sparked romance rumors with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after the two dined and hung out with her kids during a trip to Costa Rica. And though an insider claimed the two were just platonic, the pair was spotted yet again in the same locale, this time, working up a sweat during a jog.
In published photos, the model pounded the pavement in an olive green sports bra and matching shorts, with the trainer keeping up the pace behind her in a light tee and dark shorts.
GISELE BUNDCHEN SHARES NEW LIFE MOTTO AFTER DITCHING TOM BRADY
It's unclear if Bündchen and ex-husband Tom Brady's two kids, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, were along for the trip this time around. As OK! reported, the exes agreed to share custody of the tykes after their divorce was finalized in October 2022.
Meanwhile, Brady, 45 was back in Florida for a playoff game, though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, January 16. With his season coming to an end, the quarterback is now eligible to be signed by another team, though he insisted he's not ready to think about the future just yet.
"I'm gonna go home and get a good night's sleep — as good as I can tonight," he replied when asked what his next steps would be, according to ESPN. "This has been all I've focused on — this game. It'll just be one day at a time. Truly."
The athlete could also choose to retire yet again, as after he hung up his jersey in March 2022, it took just 40 days for him to take back the decision. It's rumored his relentless dedication to the game is what caused turmoil in his and Bündchen's 13-year marriage.
Regardless of when he officially says goodbye to the sport, he insisted his announcement will be final.
JANE FONDA WAS 'COMPLETELY STARSTRUCK' UPON MEETING TOM BRADY: 'MY KNEES ACTUALLY GOT WEAK'
"I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me. So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out," he shared in a December episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast. "I think what I really realized last year was you got to be really sure to do that. I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come."