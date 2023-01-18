Gisele Bündchen & Her Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Go For A Run In Costa Rica 2 Months After Sparking Dating Rumors

In published photos, the model pounded the pavement in an olive green sports bra and matching shorts, with the trainer keeping up the pace behind her in a light tee and dark shorts.

GISELE BUNDCHEN SHARES NEW LIFE MOTTO AFTER DITCHING TOM BRADY

It's unclear if Bündchen and ex-husband Tom Brady's two kids, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, were along for the trip this time around. As OK! reported, the exes agreed to share custody of the tykes after their divorce was finalized in October 2022.