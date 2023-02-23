Gisele Bündchen Shows Ex-Husband Tom Brady What He's Missing With Drool-Worthy Cover Girl Photoshoot
Cover girl at last! Gisele Bündchen stunned in her first cover shoot since her divorce from Tom Brady.
The supermodel left fans in awe, as she posed in a fiery red ensemble. The bombshell seemed more confident than ever — even without her former flame by her side.
Bündchen emblazed the cover of Vogue Italia — which will be released Tuesday, February 28 — in a gorgeous ruby red Maison Valentino design.
The 42-year-old's lavish look was accessorized with Kenneth Jay Lane earrings and Patricia von Musulin bangles.
Bündchen struck an elegant pose to show off her bold red lip, nails — and even matching, red-hot slicked-back hair.
Other inside shots of the Victoria's Secret Angel portrayed even more edgy silhouettes. In one drool-worthy pose, Bündchen kept her spicy red hairdo and paired it with an all-black outfit — which she completed with a classic leather jacket.
As the photos progressed, Bündchen seemed to shape-shift, as she appeared to grow more and more gorgeous with blonde and black-colored hairstyles that were complemented with a series of other inspiring ensembles.
The breathtaking photoshoot comes as the cover girl navigates the single life for the first time in more than 13 years.
Bündchen and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in October 2022. The couple share two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady also has a son, John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51.
The fan-favorite couple confirmed the news in separate social media statements after rumors had been brewing for months that their relationship had hit an unrepairable demise.
Bündchen's statement read: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she shared. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
Brady shared a nearly identical statement, as both parents' top priority continues to remain on raising their children in a positive and loving environment.