'Let's Do This!' Supermodel Gisele Bündchen Shares Adorable Disney Snaps From Daughter's 10th Birthday Weeks After Tom Brady Split

Newly-single supermodel Gisele Bündchen is seemingly taking her girls' trip to the next level, embarking on a family getaway to Walt Disney World in honor of her daughter Vivian Lake’s 10th birthday on Monday, December 5.

One day earlier, on Sunday, December 4, the model took to her Instagram Story, sharing a series of sweet snaps depicting their celebratory day in the Orlando, Fla., based theme park.

After posting an adorable line-up of small shoes presumably belonging to her children and their pals, captioning the snap with a hilarious handwritten “let’s do this!” the model shared a few photos from inside the park.