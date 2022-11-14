Moving On Fast! Newly Single Gisele Bündchen Couples Up In Costa Rica With New Man Joaquim Valente
Tom Brady, who? Gisele Bündchen seemed to have quickly replaced the NFL star as she was spotted on a romantic night out in Costa Rica with her potential new flame, Joaquim Valente, just weeks after she finalized her divorce.
Over the weekend, the Victoria's Secret Angel stood close the Jiu-Jitsu instructor as they strolled along the beach with her two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9
In released photos, Valente appeared to fit in well with the 42-year-old model and her kids as he joined them for dinner at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas.
The blonde bombshell bared her stomach in a cropped gray long-sleeve shirt and black wide leg pants while the handsome hunk sported a gray T-shirt and olive green shorts.
This isn't the first time the rumored romantic duo have gotten close, as Bündchen modeled in a Dust magazine shoot with his brothers, Pedro and Giu, in 2021.
“It’s actually because of my son that I met Joaquim,” Bündchen admitted when asked the timeline of her interest in the martial art sport in an interview excerpt from the shoot, which the Valente brothers shared in an Instagram video montage days before their weekend in Costa Rica on Thursday, November 10.
"When I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. I became really interest [in] the philosophy," the mother-of-two continued of the passion she felt after learning from her attractive instructor. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself.”
On Wednesday, February 23, Bündchen took to Instagram to share a video of her training session with the Valente brothers, where she thanked them "for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun."
At the time, Brady replied to the clip of his then-wife, stating, “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered” in a now-deleted tweet.
Little did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback know that his days of being a husband were outnumbered, too.