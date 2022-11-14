Moving On Fast! Newly Single Gisele Bündchen Couples Up In Costa Rica With New Man Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady, who? Gisele Bündchen seemed to have quickly replaced the NFL star as she was spotted on a romantic night out in Costa Rica with her potential new flame, Joaquim Valente, just weeks after she finalized her divorce.

Over the weekend, the Victoria's Secret Angel stood close the Jiu-Jitsu instructor as they strolled along the beach with her two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9