Gisele Bündchen Comments On Tom Brady's Instagram Post During First Thanksgiving As Divorced Parents
Despite going their separate ways, Gisele Bündchen is thankful for her ex-husband and stepson.
The supermodel left a red heart emoji beneath Tom Brady's Instagram photo of his son John "Jack" Edward that the proud father captioned, "my Inspiration ❤️," on Wednesday, November 23.
Bündchen, 42, expressed her love for her stepson on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 — which marked the former couple's first holiday celebrated as divorced parents.
TOM BRADY GUSHES ABOUT HIS KIDS PRIOR TO FIRST THANKSGIVING SINCE GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE
The heartwarming photo showed Brady blurred in the distance as he stood with his hands on his hips and watched Jack throw a football down the field in awe.
The mother-of-two's comment was simple yet sweet to see, as Bündchen remains committed to maintaining a healthy relationship with her former spouse for their family's sake.
The estranged duo shares two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — while Jack, 15, is the sole child of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
As Brady manages his new life as a single father-of-three, he has reflected on what family truly means to him — especially during the holiday season.
"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," the 45-year-old shared on the Monday, November 21, episode of his SiriusXM podcast, "Let's Go!," adding, "when you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."
After feeling nostalgic about the part his family has played in his 23-season football career, Brady revealed he was "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving," even though his immense passion for the sport is what was rumored to have ultimately ended his 13-year marriage to Bündchen.
The professional athlete continued, "and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career. I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."
The divorced duo's interaction with one another comes nearly one month after Brady and Bündchen confirmed their split in complimenting Instagram statements.
Both posts acknowledged the mom and dad's dedication to their children, with the NFL star stating, "we are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," in a lengthy message on Friday, October 28.
Bündchen wrote a similar statement about their divorce details, adding, "my priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."