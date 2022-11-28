Gisele Bündchen Comments On Tom Brady's Instagram Post During First Thanksgiving As Divorced Parents

After feeling nostalgic about the part his family has played in his 23-season football career, Brady revealed he was "looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving," even though his immense passion for the sport is what was rumored to have ultimately ended his 13-year marriage to Bündchen.

The professional athlete continued, "and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career. I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

The divorced duo's interaction with one another comes nearly one month after Brady and Bündchen confirmed their split in complimenting Instagram statements.