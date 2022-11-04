Inside Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Agreement Over Children & Respective Schedules
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's children won't be stopped from seeing either one of their parents whenever they want to following their headline-making divorce.
According to an insider, the former famous pair, who shares children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want," as they further explained: "They can see whichever parent they want."
While Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, have a schedule for their respective times with their offspring, "neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," said the source. "That's not who either of them are."
The source added, "They're not vindictive like that."
Regardless of their parents' relationship status, "These kids won't be used as pawns," concluded the source. "They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents" — a testament both Brady and Bündchen emphasized when announcing their divorce last month.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, and the supermodel finalized their expedient divorce on Friday, October 28, with the former saying in his statement, "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” the Brazilian supermodel said in a statement of her own.
Though neither Brady nor Bündchen have addressed what led to their final fallout, rumors have been circulating for months that the Super Bowl pro's return to the league following his retirement announcement earlier this year played a major part in their demise.
Before news that there was trouble in paradise between the two made headlines in August, Bündchen touched on her then-husband's career in an interview, published in September.
"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen admitted at the time, noting she's done her part when it comes to being a caring and supportive mother and wife.
Putting her family first, OK! learned Bündchen gave Brady an ultimatum: "Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," claimed a source. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family."
Brady proposed to Bündchen in January 2009, and the lovebirds said "I Do" the following month in a private ceremony in California. The athlete and the brunette beauty exchanged vows once again that April at Bündchen's home in Costa Rica.