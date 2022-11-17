'Happy' Tom Brady Treats Kids To Brooklyn Pizza After Gisele Bündchen Split

"Brady was having lunch with his kids," a source told a news outlet after seeing him with his brood at Brooklyn Heights pizza eatery Dellarocco’s. "They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas."

TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S TRYING TO 'GET A BETTER PLACE' AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE

Another insider spilled that Brady is a huge fan of Dellarocco’s, claiming the NFL pro loves the pies at the place. The former husband of Gisele Bündchen reportedly brought his own beverage in a Thermos and split a pizza with one of his kids.

Brady shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with the supermodel, as well as Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan.