Gisele Bündchen Feels 'Freer' After Divorcing Tom Brady as She 'Felt Like She Lived' in His 'Shadow' During Relationship

The Brazilian beauty — who shares son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with the former NFL star — reportedly welcomed her first child with Valente in February. She also remains a proud stepmom to Brady’s eldest son, Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen is “grateful for what she had” with Brady and considers their children her biggest blessing, but right now, she’s “absolutely loving this new chapter” with her jiu-jitsu trainer beau, 37, the insider added.