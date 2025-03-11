Gisele Bündchen Feels 'Freer' After Divorcing Tom Brady as She 'Felt Like She Lived' in His 'Shadow' During Relationship
Gisele Bündchen is loving this new era!
According to an insider, the supermodel “feels freer” now that she’s moved on with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
“She felt like she lived in Tom [Brady’s] shadow for a long time,” the source spilled of her ex-husband.
The Brazilian beauty — who shares son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with the former NFL star — reportedly welcomed her first child with Valente in February. She also remains a proud stepmom to Brady’s eldest son, Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Bündchen is “grateful for what she had” with Brady and considers their children her biggest blessing, but right now, she’s “absolutely loving this new chapter” with her jiu-jitsu trainer beau, 37, the insider added.
While Brady’s not in a rush to settle down, he’s keeping an open mind about finding love again.
"Tom feels very lucky he has all that money and a big house to call home, and is confident the right lady will come along," the source told Life & Style. "But in the meantime, he’ll keep priorities in check and first and foremost the kids."
Following their 2022 divorce, Brady had a short-lived romance with model Irina Shayk, 39, after they hit it off at Joe Nahmad’s wedding in Sardinia, Italy, in May 2023.
"The wedding was crawling with A-listers, but Irina made a beeline for Tom," a source claimed at the time. "She made the first move and pretty much seduced him — not that he wasn’t willing!"
"Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry," the source added.
However, the fling fizzled by fall, with insiders claiming Brady was still processing his split from Bündchen.
In December 2023, rumors swirled about a possible rekindling when they were spotted together in Florida, but nothing came of it.
Now, a separate source says the “timing” might finally be right for them.
"Neither of them was fully over their exes when they first got together," the source explained. "Now, they’re both in better head spaces."
The dad-of-three, 47, and the runway model, 39, "never stopped caring about one another," the source added. “Whatever spark they had two years ago is back.”
And this time, they might actually make it work.
"Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to seeing where things go,” a second source confirmed.
