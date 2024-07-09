Gisele Bündchen Moves Into $11 Million Miami Mansion Located Across a Waterway From Ex-Husband Tom Brady: Photos

The Indian Creek Island property is situated across a waterway from the house she shared with the NFL star, 46, with an insider claiming the exes were originally fixing up the second home to move into as a family.

However, the dad-of-three — who also has a son with ex Bridget Moynahan, 53 — will be staying put at the old home.

"You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom's," a source previously spilled to Page Six. "Not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other."