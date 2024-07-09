Gisele Bündchen Moves Into $11 Million Miami Mansion Located Across a Waterway From Ex-Husband Tom Brady: Photos
Gisele Bündchen is living in luxury!
According to reports, the model and her two kids have finally moved into her newly renovated $11 million Miami, Fla., mansion more than a year-and-a-half after divorcing the children's dad, Tom Brady.
The Indian Creek Island property is situated across a waterway from the house she shared with the NFL star, 46, with an insider claiming the exes were originally fixing up the second home to move into as a family.
However, the dad-of-three — who also has a son with ex Bridget Moynahan, 53 — will be staying put at the old home.
"You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom's," a source previously spilled to Page Six. "Not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other."
Bündchen's new 6,600-square-foot pad, which sits on an 18,400-square-foot plot, features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 25-foot high ceilings. Amenities include a swimming pool, floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple terraces, movie theater, gym, office and playroom.
The Brazilian beauty, 43, touched on her and the athlete's co-parenting dynamic in an interview earlier this year, noting, "I think, you know, there’s easier days than other[s], but I think, you know, it's amazing that the kids — they're super smart children."
"They know what they can get away with," she admitted. "So I think it's natural that [they have] different rules and then kids just adapt. And they're gonna try to do what they want, and I can only control what I do. I think, for me, now it's really about the balance."
"Tom has time with them and I have time with them, which I think is amazing," the Victoria's Secret stunner explained. "They get to learn from two different worlds and that's wonderful for them."
While the exes appeared to be on amicable terms after their split, sources claimed Bündchen was fuming over Brady's recent Netflix roast, as she and their children were the butt of several jokes.
"Tom’s roast was a phenomenal success, but Gisele says he basically sold out his family for an easy paycheck," one insider told a news outlet.
"She is still furious and telling people Tom never took her, or more importantly, his children’s feelings into consideration," they added. "The hurt he’s caused his family isn’t going away anytime soon."
In an interview, the Super Bowl champion confessed he "didn't like the way" the roast "affected my kids."
"So, it's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most," the retired quarterback shared.