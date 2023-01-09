Gisele Bündchen Shares New Life Motto After Ditching Tom Brady
New Year, new life motto. As Gisele Bündchen embarks on this new chapter of her life after divorcing Tom Brady last year, she offered her more than 20 million Instagram followers some wise words to live by.
Alongside a photo of herself in the middle of a forest as the sunlight peers through the trees, the supermodel shared a quote from Rumi that read, "The quieter you become, the more you can hear."
Before translating the motto into Portuguese, the mother-of-two added, "Wishing you all a joyful and blessed 2023."
HOWARD STERN QUESTIONS WHETHER TOM BRADY IS 'GOING SEXLESS' THIS SEASON AFTER GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE
Her followers shared their appreciation for Bündchen's positive post, with model pal Heidi Klum commenting a red heart emoji.
"I admire you, you are so strong. I follow you and bought your book. Excited to read in the path to happiness," gushed another admirer in her comments section, with a third adding, "My Awesome Women I look up to. Stay well."
Bündchen appears to be doing better than ever since kissing her 13-year marriage to the Super Bowl pro goodbye, with the former couple confirming their divorce in late October 2022.
Following their bombshell news — the exes first sparked split rumors in August 2022 when Brady missed several practices for personal reasons — Bündchen has been sharing tranquil photos of the latest chapter of her life, which includes watching the sunrise and set, snacking on delicious treats, cozying up with her children and returning to her home country.
TOM BRADY MAJORLY SNUBS EX-WIFE GISELE BÜNDCHEN IN CHRISTMAS SHOUT-OUT AFTER BUCCANEERS' WIN
Less than one month after Bündchen and Brady shared their own statements to their respective social media accounts, the former Victoria's Secret Angel revealed she was, "Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!"
Bündchen posted similar snaps days later, offering a glimpse of how she spent the holidays with her brood in the South American locale.
Meanwhile, Brady offered insight into his holiday season with his children around the same time, posting photos of his two kids with Bündchen, Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10, as well as son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, posing together with a Christmas tree behind them.
"And the real thing. Merry Xmas," Brady wrote alongside the snap, featuring the young kids rocking pajamas and bright smiles.